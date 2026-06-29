British number one Cameron Norrie crashes out of Wimbledon
British number one Cameron Norrie is out of Wimbledon after losing to world number 144 Michael Zheng in the first round.
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The former semi-finalist was beaten in a final-set tie-break by the American qualifier after a four-hour marathon on Court Two.
Norrie's exit means hope for a British winner at this year's tournament continues to diminish after Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu pulled out with injuries.
Katie Boulter, the world number 60, is now the highest ranked Brit left with a shot at the trophy.
Norrie, the South Africa-born left-hander, had arrived at SW19 in no form.
He had been on a five-match losing streak and without a win on grass in 2026.
Norrie started well against Zheng, named after American former world number two Michael Chang by his sports-mad father, with a break of serve in the opening game.
But it was the only time Norrie managed to break the world number 144 during the entire match.
Read more: All the British players at Wimbledon now Raducanu and Draper are out
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The rust was evident when he let the opener slip in a tie-break, and during a miserable second set when he hit just five winners and made 11 unforced errors, allowing Zheng to level the match.
Norrie took the third on another tie-break but the irrepressible Zheng levelled once more and then began to turn the screw in the fifth.Norrie had to save two break points at 4-4 and another, thanks to a lucky net cord, to take a 6-5 lead.
But Zheng held serve and then dominated the 10-point tie-break, sealing a win in his first main draw match on grass, 6-7 (7) 6-2 6-7 (2) 6-3 7-6 (4), with the first of five match points.
"Thank you so much to the crowd, it was an unbelievable atmosphere and an honour to be part of a match like this,” said the 22-year-old.
“It’s what every kid dreams of, and against such an accomplished player.“It was not easy. I was trying my best not to show it. Wimbledon is far and away the best tournament. Hopefully I can keep the run going.”