British number one Cameron Norrie is out of Wimbledon after losing to world number 144 Michael Zheng in the first round.

The former semi-finalist was beaten in a final-set tie-break by the American qualifier after a four-hour marathon on Court Two.

Norrie's exit means hope for a British winner at this year's tournament continues to diminish after Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu pulled out with injuries.

Katie Boulter, the world number 60, is now the highest ranked Brit left with a shot at the trophy.

Norrie, the South Africa-born left-hander, had arrived at SW19 in no form.

He had been on a five-match losing streak and without a win on grass in 2026.

Norrie started well against Zheng, named after American former world number two Michael Chang by his sports-mad father, with a break of serve in the opening game.

But it was the only time Norrie managed to break the world number 144 during the entire match.

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