Geri Halliwell-Horner was invited as a guest for Camilla's visit as she is a supporter of the charity

Queen Camilla, President of Maggie's, and former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner sharing a cup of tea with people living with cancer. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The Queen was joined by former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner as she visited a cancer support charity to meet people living with the disease.

Camilla arrived at Maggie's Cheltenham centre in Gloucestershire on Wednesday afternoon to mark the organisation's 30th anniversary. Just over a month ago, the King, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2024, shared the good news that his schedule of treatment was being reduced in the new year, describing it as a "personal blessing". Camilla's official engagement took place on the same day her stepson the Duke of Sussex started giving evidence in London as part of his High Court battle against the publisher of the Mail over alleged unlawful information gathering. Halliwell-Horner was invited as a guest for Camilla's visit as she is a supporter of Maggie's.

Queen Camilla, President of Maggie's, greets artist Eileen Hogan. Picture: Alamy

The Queen arrived under a clear umbrella due to the rain. After being introduced to various guests, including the Mayor of Cheltenham, she warmly embraced the former popstar and asked: "How nice to see you. Is this your first visit?" Halliwell-Horner replied: "Yeah, amazing." The Queen, who is president of the charity, met NHS and centre staff and people living with cancer to hear how they have been supported by Maggie's.

Queen Camilla, President of Maggie's, delivers remarks. Picture: Alamy

She unveiled a portrait of herself by artist Eileen Hogan, and heard about the revamped garden at the centre. During a short speech, the Queen said it was a "huge pleasure" to return to the Cheltenham centre to celebrate the charity's 30th anniversary and recalled when she first met the late founder Maggie Keswick Jencks. "I first met Maggie many years ago, in the 'swinging sixties', when I ventured into her beautiful and cool boutique, AnnaCat," she said. "I remember her then as being warm, funny and generous. And it was with those characteristics that she confronted her cancer diagnosis in 1988, at the age of 47. "She understood - for herself and for others - the importance of feeling in control, rather than a helpless victim. "She knew how vital it is to have access to information about treatment and the various options available.