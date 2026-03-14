The Sussexes have spoken out following reports Queen Camilla told a friend Prince Harry was brainwashed by his wife Meghan.

Royal biographer Tom Bower makes the extraordinary claim in his upcoming book, Betrayal: Power, Deceit and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family.

In the book, he claims the Queen told a friend that Meghan had manipulated Harry.

It allegedly came as tensions escalated between the Sussexes and the Prince and Princess of Wales before Harry and Meghan left for the US and stepped back from their duties as senior royals.

William and Kate reportedly thought Meghan "lamented Harry's unlikely chances of one day being king, just as she regretted the possibility that she would never be the queen", Bower claims.

"Meghan had become a divisive agent… To please her, Harry was ignoring his old friends. He even changed his telephone number without telling his family.

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