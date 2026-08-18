Camilla also spoke of helping to look after her “poor husband” but recalled how the King ploughed on after his diagnosis as his way of coping

The Queen has spoken for the first time about the difficult emotional experience of keeping the King’s cancer a secret before it was announced to the rest of the world. Picture: PA

By Georgia Rowe

The Queen has spoken for the first time about the difficult emotional experience of keeping the King’s cancer a secret before it was announced to the rest of the world.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Camilla carried on with her royal duties by visiting a Maggie’s cancer support centre in 2024 when she knew of Charles’s diagnosis, but the public did not, just days before the news was officially disclosed. In a short film made in collaboration between Buckingham Palace and Maggie’s to mark the charity’s 30th anniversary, she revealed her feelings about having to deal privately with the challenging news about her husband’s health. The Queen described “longing to let it out”, saying “obviously I couldn’t” and called the experience two years ago “quite difficult”. She revealed she “almost said something” but felt the time was not right. Read more: Earl Spencer to 'tell the truth' about sister Princess Diana in forthcoming book Read more: Outcast Andrew 'turned down offer of holiday' in Balmoral with Royals

Queen Camilla (centre) meeting volunteers and visitors during her visit to London's Royal Free Hospital to officially open Maggie's Royal Free, a new cancer support centre at the hospital. Picture: PA

Camilla also spoke of helping to look after her “poor husband” but recalled how the King ploughed on after his diagnosis as his way of coping. “Nothing stopped him. He just said ‘This is my way. I’m going to cope with it’,” she said. Maggie’s chief executive Dame Laura Lee, who was filmed in conversation with Camilla at Clarence House, praised the Queen for her courage during the 2024 engagement. Camilla, who is president of Maggie’s, officially launched its new centre at the Royal Free Hospital in London on January 31 2024, while the King was recovering from treatment for an enlarged prostate. It was revealed in the film that Charles had, by that time, already been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer, with the news being announced to the nation by the palace five days later on February 5. The health of the 77-year-old monarch, who is still receiving cancer treatment, is said to be continuing in a very positive direction, with Charles announcing the “personal blessing” at the end of last year that his schedule of treatment was being reduced. The Queen said: “I remember coming to see Maggie’s just after the King being diagnosed.

Queen Camilla appearing in a short film made in collaboration between Buckingham Palace and Maggie’s to mark the charity's 30th anniversary, where she revealed her feelings about having to deal privately with the challenging news about the King’s cancer. Picture: Buckingham Palace

“Nobody could say anything at the time. That was quite difficult. “I almost said something but, you know, I felt that it wasn’t the time to say. “(I) looked at everybody who was suffering and all the relations and I think it made me realise even more how important these places were.” Dame Laura told the Queen: “It was just a week before it became public and the courage that must have taken for you…” Camilla replied: “Well it wasn’t… I was just longing to let it out but obviously I couldn’t.” She spoke about talking to visitors at the centre during the engagement: “I was almost questioning them. I didn’t want to pry too deeply. “But normally when I went in, I was just talking to them, but I don’t know, I felt it was much more deep.” Dame Laura talked about the number of people who had been coming to its centres because of the King being open and continuing to have a productive life, and that Maggie’s had seen a 12% increase in men visiting. Charles returned to public-facing engagements in April 2024, less than three months after his treatment began. He is known for being a workaholic and the Queen has spoken before of how he “won’t slow down and won’t do what he’s told” even after his diagnosis.

In a short film made in collaboration between Buckingham Palace and Maggie’s to mark the charity's 30th anniversary, she revealed her feelings about having to deal privately with the challenging news about her husband’s health. Picture: PA