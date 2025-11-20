The Queen celebrated the “incurable itch for writing” that earned a group of talented teenagers awards in a global essay competition.

Camilla hosted the Queen’s Commonwealth essay competition presentation ceremony at St James’s Palace, where singer-songwriter Joan Armatrading, former Spice Girl Geri Horner and acclaimed children’s author Dame Jacqueline Wilson were among the celebrities reading the winning entries and runner-ups.

The King’s consort told the young essayists: “All of you here know all about the ‘incurable itch for writing’ and you know exactly what you are going to do with it – you have put it to excellent use, conjuring up people, places, myths and magic to describe, ‘Our Commonwealth Journey’.

“And in so doing, you have taken your readers on our own travels, from Namibia to New Zealand, from Pakistan to Papua New Guinea, from St Lucia to India, opening our eyes to life in every part of the globe.

“As our Commonwealth continues on its remarkable journey, I am certain that each one of our brilliant finalists has an exciting future ahead of you, using your literary skills to express your concerns and ambitions, to make the unknown accessible and to fill us with hope for the days to come.”

