The Queen has praised the battle against the “silent thief hiding in plain sight” as she marked the 40th anniversary of the Royal Osteoporosis Society (ROS).

Camilla gathered ROS staff, celebrity supporters and donors in the gardens of Clarence House to celebrate the milestone and said a cure had not been found yet, “but we are well on the way”.

Among the guests were Felicity Kendall, Susan Hampshire, Miriam Margolyes, Julien Macdonald and Gloria Hunniford – all ROS ambassadors – alongside other famous faces like Jools Holland and Ross Kemp.

In a speech at the reception the Queen said: “The terrible problem being that osteoporosis is a silent thief hiding in plain sight.

“It wreaks its havoc deep inside our bodies until, too late, we realise that the damage has been done.

“Without being aware of it, our bones have lost their density and strength until suddenly, a simple, everyday act – picking up a grandchild, slipping over or even sneezing – turns into a life-altering event as our bones shatter.”