Camilla marked "the start of Christmas" while she served up a lunch of bangers and mash to the children

Queen Camilla and Samuel meet Dancer the reindeer in the gardens of Clarence House, London, during the Christmas tree decorating event supported by Helen and Douglas House and Roald Dahl's, Marvellous Children's Charity. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The Queen joined in the festive spirit by hosting a party for poorly children complete with Santa Claus, reindeer and a Christmas sleigh at Clarence House.

Camilla joined youngsters suffering from life-threatening conditions in Queen Victoria’s former sled after she hosted her traditional Christmas lunch for the group at her London home. Every year, she invites the children supported by the organisations Helen & Douglas House and Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity, and they decorate a tree with the help of her equerry and receive presents from Santa. After lunch was served to the children, she said to them: "I say this every year, to me it’s the start of Christmas, I haven't really got my head round it until I come here and I realise it's about to happen. Read more: Queen Camilla records broadcast with racing pundit John Hunt and daughter whose family were murdered in home Read more: Camilla meets victim-survivors of economic abuse

Queen Camilla with Ivan (left) and Fatima (right) on the State Sleigh in the gardens of Clarence House. Picture: Alamy

"It's so lovely to have you all every year and I'm so proud to be patron of two such wonderful charities. "I know they do so much for the children and of course the parents – they're literally lifesavers – I’m thrilled to see you all again and I wish you all a very, very happy Christmas." Samuel Soremekun, aged six, who has sickle cell disease and autism, was so excited to meet royalty he kept saying: "It's the Queen, It's the Queen”, as Camilla held his hand. He made everyone laugh when he pointed to a member of her entourage and asked: "Is that the King?" Camilla met all the children with their parents after they had received teddy bears from Father Christmas. She also chatted to ten-year-old Myra Murphy, who has the rare and severe genetic disorder Mirage syndrome and told her as one of the oldest children there, she should be "head girl."

Camilla served up bangers and mash to the children during the event. Picture: Alamy