Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy, Justice minister Alex Davies-Jones and Attorney General Lord Richard Hermer lay wreaths, with Hillsborough campaigner Margaret Aspinall (right) and Hillsborough families, at the Hillsborough memorial at Anfield. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

The long-awaited introduction of a so-called Hillsborough Law has been hailed as a victory by campaigners who warned it must not be watered down.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Public Office (Accountability) Bill will be introduced to Parliament on Tuesday to begin the journey towards becoming law. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer had previously pledged to bring in the law by the 36th anniversary of the tragedy, which was on April 15, but Downing Street then said more time was needed to redraft it. Some campaigners had raised fears that the Bill’s contents had been diluted and would not include a legal duty of candour. Read more: Andy Burnham warns Starmer he must not water down Hillsborough law Read more: PM vows to deliver on Hillsborough Law on 36th anniversary of disaster as campaigners 'left in the dark' But the Government has confirmed a new professional and legal duty of candour will be part of the Bill, meaning public officials must act with honesty and integrity at all times and could face criminal sanctions if they breach it. Margaret Aspinall, whose son James, 18, died at Hillsborough, said she is hopeful the new law "will mean no one will ever have to suffer like we did". The disaster in 1989 led to the deaths of 97 football fans during the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at the football ground in Sheffield.

Andy Burnham with Hillsborough campaigner Margaret Aspinall at the Hillsborough memorial at Anfield. Picture: Alamy

The Government said the new legislation will "end the culture of cover-ups" and learn lessons from wider disasters including the Grenfell Tower fire and the Post Office Horizon and infected blood scandals. A spokesperson for the Hillsborough Law Now campaign warned the Bill must not be weakened during its passage through Parliament and called on the Government to "be brave and ignore the vested interests" of those who might attempt to water it down. They said: "This landmark Bill, introduced today, if passed and implemented in full, will lead to massive cultural change and prevent the cover-ups and institutional defensiveness that have pervaded across so many disasters and scandals. "It is only the full implementation of this Bill that will achieve that and the Government will need to be brave and ignore the vested interests that will attempt to water it down as it progresses through Parliament." Some families and campaigners are expected to attend Downing Street on Tuesday to mark the Bill’s introduction.

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy (centre right), Hillsborough campaigner Margaret Aspinall (centre), Steve Rotheram Metro Mayor of the Liverpool City Region (right), Andy Burnham (4th left) and Hillsborough families at the Hillsborough memorial. Picture: Alamy

Ms Aspinall said: "It’s been a long journey to get here. I am so grateful to the Prime Minister for fulfilling his promise to me." Sir Keir praised Ms Aspinall’s "courage and the strength of all the Hillsborough families and survivors" in their long campaign for justice. He said the new legislation can change "the balance of power in Britain" to ensure the state "can never hide from the people it is supposed to serve". He added: "Make no mistake, this a law for the 97, but it is also a law for the subpostmasters who suffered because of the Horizon scandal, the victims of infected blood, and those who died in the terrible Grenfell Tower fire. This is change only this Government can deliver." One of the Bill’s architects, Elkan Abrahamson of law firm Broudie Jackson Canter, said there is still some way to go before the Bill becomes law. He said: "We will now scrutinise the Bill as it makes its passage through Parliament, so we’re not quite there yet. "But today is still a momentous step, owed entirely to the persistence of campaigners and their refusal to give up. The Hillsborough Law will transform the face of British justice." Sue Roberts, whose brother Graham was unlawfully killed at Hillsborough, described the Bill’s introduction as "a huge step in the right direction" but said the families will be "watching closely to ensure this Bill is passed in its entirety and enacted in full". She added: "The Government must resist any pressure from those who don’t believe the public deserves to know the truth about when the state fails."

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy, Justice minister Alex Davies-Jones and Attorney General Lord Richard Hermer lay wreaths at the Hillsborough memorial at Anfield. Picture: Alamy