Police sergeant who carried out number of rapes and sex attacks against women jailed
Campbell Petrie, 50, was found guilty of nine charges - including two of rape – as well as indecent assault, assault with intent to rape and assault to injury and danger of life.
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A former police sergeant who carried out a number of rapes and sexual attacks against two women has been imprisoned for 12 years.
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Campbell Petrie, 50, was jailed at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday after being found guilty of nine charges - including two of rape – as well as indecent assault, assault with intent to rape and assault to injury and danger of life, which took place between 2006 and 2023.
Judge Alistair Watson said Petrie’s offences, which took place in Glasgow while he was a serving officer with Police Scotland, had caused “deep and enduring psychological harm” for the two women who were his victims.
The police sergeant was arrested and charged, and suspended from duty, in December 2023. He retired from Police Scotland in December 2025.
On Friday, Judge Watson imposed an extended sentence of 15 years, the custodial part of which will be 12 years.
The judge told him: “The gravity of this kind of sustained criminal conduct cannot be overstated.”
Judge Watson said it was “disappointing” that Petrie continues to deny his responsibility.
The judge said the two women had provided the court with moving accounts of their trauma and they had suffered “deep and enduring psychological harm”.
He continued: “It was obvious at trial that each of them still suffers enduring pain as a result of what you have done to them.”
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Defending Petrie, Edith Forrest KC, said his only previous conviction was for a minor speeding offence.
She said: “During his time with Police Scotland, he attained the rank of sergeant before retiring.
“He occupied positions of considerable responsibility and received commendations in connection with his service.”
The defence KC said he was still in a supportive relationship.
She told the court: “There remains scope for Mr Petrie to make positive changes in his life.”
She urged the judge to take account of his “personal circumstances and previous good character”.
'Severely abusive, exploitative and violent'
Assistant chief constable Tim Mairs said: “Petrie committed a series of severely abusive, exploitative and violent crimes towards women.
“His offending is in stark contrast to the professionalism and commitment of the officers who investigated him and ultimately helped bring him to justice.
“His victims have displayed great courage in reporting these matters, and our thoughts are very much with them today. I hope this sentence brings them some closure and comfort.
“This investigation shows the public that when matters of this nature are reported to us – regardless of who the perpetrator is – that victims are listened to and supported as we take immediate action to identify and investigate those responsible.”
'Relentlessly pursue perpetrators'
Earlier, Detective Superintendent Adam Brown, of Police Scotland, said: “Violence against women and girls is an absolute priority for Police Scotland and we will relentlessly pursue the perpetrators of these crimes.
“Our thoughts are very much with the victims in this case and I commend their strength in reporting these crimes and bringing Campbell Petrie to justice.
“We understand how difficult it can be to report these kinds of offences, particularly when the perpetrator is a police officer.
“I want to reassure the public we will identify and investigate these officers whether they are serving or retired, or whether their crimes are committed on duty or, as in this instance, off duty.”