A former police sergeant who carried out a number of rapes and sexual attacks against two women has been imprisoned for 12 years.

Campbell Petrie, 50, was jailed at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday after being found guilty of nine charges - including two of rape – as well as indecent assault, assault with intent to rape and assault to injury and danger of life, which took place between 2006 and 2023.

Judge Alistair Watson said Petrie’s offences, which took place in Glasgow while he was a serving officer with Police Scotland, had caused “deep and enduring psychological harm” for the two women who were his victims.

The police sergeant was arrested and charged, and suspended from duty, in December 2023. He retired from Police Scotland in December 2025.

On Friday, Judge Watson imposed an extended sentence of 15 years, the custodial part of which will be 12 years.

The judge told him: “The gravity of this kind of sustained criminal conduct cannot be overstated.”

Judge Watson said it was “disappointing” that Petrie continues to deny his responsibility.

The judge said the two women had provided the court with moving accounts of their trauma and they had suffered “deep and enduring psychological harm”.

He continued: “It was obvious at trial that each of them still suffers enduring pain as a result of what you have done to them.”

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