Campbell Scott Alistair was found dead inside a sack in a Kenyan forest. Picture: FICO

By Flaminia Luck

Four men have been arrested over the murder of a British businessman found dead inside a sack in Kenya.

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Campbell Scott Alistair, 58, from Dunfermline, Fife, was found with his hands and legs bound with rope inside a pineapple sack in Makongo Forest, about 60 miles from the capital Nairobi last February. Mr Scott, who was a senior director at the credit scoring firm FICO, had travelled to Nairobi for a conference before he disappeared. He was reported missing after failing to meet colleagues to deliver a presentation at the JW Marriott Hotel. His body was found by a cattle herder in the remote forest just days later.

Scott was reported missing after failing to meet colleagues to deliver a presentation. Picture: Social media

Mr Scott visited the Havana nightclub the previous evening. Police believe Scott he was taken to a property in the Pipeline district, a slum area, around 9 miles from his hotel. Prosecutors think he was held there for some time while his kidnappers tried to take money from his bank accounts.

The suspects, Bernard Mbusu, Isaac Kinoti Kobia, Evans Muthengi Mutaki and Kelvin Mwangi Njoroge were apprehended at Ideal Apartments, Ukunda. Picture: DCI KENYA

Kenyan detectives said the four suspects - Bernard Mbusu, Isaac Kinoti Kobia, Evans Muthengi Mutaki and Kelvin Mwangi Njoroge - were arrested following in Ukunda, a coastal town about 16 miles from Mombasa. Authorities said the four have also been forensically linked to another violent robbery involving an American national in Nyali. DCI Kenya added: "A search at the residence led to the recovery of stolen items, including an HP laptop, mobile phones, assorted foreign currencies, multiple credit cards, cheque books from various banks and PDQ machines." Read More: Four arrested over murder of British businessman found dead and bound inside sack in Kenya Read More: Ministers 'prepping for mass protests' as Iran war adds pressure to household bills

A search at the their residence found a trove of stolen items. Picture: DCI KENYA

Picture: DCI KENYA

The Kenyan government's chief pathologist, Johansen Odour, told Nation Africa, that the post-mortem examination on Mr Scott's body has been inconclusive. Investigators have since taken further samples, including toxicology tests, to determine the cause of death. Dr Odour added Mr Scott sustained "head injury and multiple soft tissue injuries…blunt trauma." He also said: "Though just to clarify, the injuries as per the pathologists looked too minor to cause death. So they have taken samples to further investigate."

BREAKTHROUGH IN BRITISH NATIONAL’S MURDER: FOUR SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN UKUNDA, TIED TO VIOLENT ROBBERIES



Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested four suspects linked to the murder of a British national and multiple robbery with violence incidents… pic.twitter.com/LG1BmhbsTB — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) April 11, 2026