US president looks to take defamation proceedings after Panorama broadcast

Donald Trump has slammed the BBC and pledged to sue.

By William Mata

Donald Trump has said he will try and sue the BBC after an investigation found its Panorama programme had misreported what the president said around the January 6 riots.

Donald Trump's lawyer has written to the BBC.

Mr Trump has blasted the BBC after Panorama spliced together two sections of his 2021 speech to give a misleading impression that he told supporters to “fight like hell”. Describing his speech as "beautiful" and "very calming", Mr Trump insisted the edit had transformed its meaning to make it sound "radical". He has said he will now try to sue the broadcaster for $1 billion (£750 million). But how likely is this?

Will Donald Trump really sue the BBC? Mr Trump has until next October to bring his case to a court in Florida, as his adopted home state has a statute of limitations of two years - with the Panorama broadcast being in October 2024. He would need to make the case against bbc.com, the American-read branch, as the UK has a one year statute of limitation, meaning the ship has sailed to prosecute in a British court. Mr Trump said he would take legal action as if there is “not a full and fair retraction of the documentary” as well as an apology and compensation.

Tim Davie quit after a probe found against the BBC.

What has the BBC said? BBC chairman Samir Shah has apologised for an “error of judgement” and said there have been more than 500 complaints. “We accept that the way the speech was edited did give the impression of a direct call for violent action,” he said. "I am absolutely clear that the BBC must champion impartiality. It is more necessary now than ever before.” In announcing his exit, Mr Davie admitted the BBC “did make a mistake” over Mr Trump’s speech and that “some mistakes have cost us” in a 40-minute speech to staff. There are now several contenders for the BBC’s top role. Homelessness minister Alison McGovern told LBC: "I think if they've made errors, I think the answer to that is better quality journalism and to invest in that journalism so that we can have the standard of programmes we all want from the BBC." Culture secretary Lisa Nandy has backed the BBC ahead of a planned charter review. She told MPs: "There is a fundamental difference between raising serious concerns over editorial failings and members of this House launching a sustained attack on the institution itself, because the BBC is not just a broadcaster, it is a national institution that belongs to us all."

Donald Trump will need to make his legal case in the US.