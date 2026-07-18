Can Harry Kane still be World Cup 2026 top scorer?
England have one more match at the 2026 World Cup for their captain to try and complete mission impossible
Harry Kane has broken several records for England on their way to the 2026 World Cup semi-finals, but with little else to play for, might fancy his chances of adding another trophy to his cabinet.
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The Three Lions captain and their star midfielder Jude Bellingham go into the third-place play-off on Saturday having scored six goals over the campaign - two behind the joint leaders Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.
England were dumped out of the contest on Wednesday, losing 2-1 against Argentina.
Thomas Tuchel's side will surely find it a tough ask to motivate themselves for what has been officially titled the Bronze Medal match against France.
If there is one thing that might perk the spirits of Kane and Bellingham it is scoring goals and potentially winning the golden boot.
But it will be a tough ask!
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Of the top six goalscorers, five are left in the running with one game left, as only Norway's Erling Haaland has been eliminated.
France and England will play on Saturday, meaning that Kane, Mbappe and Bellingham can all add to their tallies.
They will also be hoping that Argentina's Lionel Messi does not score in the final, on Sunday.
France's Ousmane Dembele has five to his name and is a long-shot for the golden boot at this stage.
Currently, a Kane or Bellingham hat-trick in the third-place play-off would be enough to move them into provisional position for the golden boot - something Kane won at the 2018 World Cup.
Mbappe won the golden boot in 2022, while Messi has overtaken Miroslav Klose at this tournament to become the all-time top World Cup scorer.
Kane has moved past Gary Lineker to become England's all-time highest scorer.