Harry Kane has broken several records for England on their way to the 2026 World Cup semi-finals, but with little else to play for, might fancy his chances of adding another trophy to his cabinet.

The Three Lions captain and their star midfielder Jude Bellingham go into the third-place play-off on Saturday having scored six goals over the campaign - two behind the joint leaders Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

England were dumped out of the contest on Wednesday, losing 2-1 against Argentina.

Thomas Tuchel's side will surely find it a tough ask to motivate themselves for what has been officially titled the Bronze Medal match against France.

If there is one thing that might perk the spirits of Kane and Bellingham it is scoring goals and potentially winning the golden boot.

But it will be a tough ask!

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