Can HMRC look into your AI chat history?
UK government powers set to allow inspections of chatbot conversations for people who have used LLMs to help with their tax returns
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On the one hand, completing a tax return is exactly the sort of tedious and pernickety task that artificial intelligence (AI) seemed born to help with. But the British government is taking steps to ensure that the use of programmes is leading some of the self-employed to not pay enough tax.
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His Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is set to receive additional powers to scrutinise the use of large language models (LLMs) for advice around paying the self-assessment.
Millions of Brits who are self-employed or on a high income report their details to the government every year and the highly intricate nature of the process has led many to seek the help of AI.
And from May, HMRC will be able to ask for computer records in its process to assess whether enough tax has been paid.
Anyone who fails to respond is liable for a £300 fine, and those who still fail to comply can be hit with a maximum £3,000 penalty, according to the Telegraph.
However, this does not automatically mean that the government will have the right to look into all of your LLM chat history. Here is what it all means.
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Can HMRC look into your AI chat history?
From May, HMRC will have the power to request relevant history of where someone has used AI assistance for their self-assessment, but it must be a request made with a lawful basis.
The government has said that safeguards are in place and that private data will not be compromised.
But while this does not mean that someone should stop using AI to help with their tax return, it is worth considering that there could be a request from the government to look at your LLM history.
David Stirling of Mint Wealth told the i Paper: "If your chatbot helped calculate your tax bill, assume the workings could one day be scrutinised, so don’t type anything you wouldn’t fancy explaining to the taxman!"
An HMRC spokesman told the Telegraph: “This is about updating our existing information powers to reflect how tax information is now stored and processed digitally.
“It is not about going through everyone’s use of large language models. We can only request information where we already have a lawful basis to do so.”