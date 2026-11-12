On the one hand, completing a tax return is exactly the sort of tedious and pernickety task that artificial intelligence (AI) seemed born to help with. But the British government is taking steps to ensure that the use of programmes is leading some of the self-employed to not pay enough tax.

His Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is set to receive additional powers to scrutinise the use of large language models (LLMs) for advice around paying the self-assessment.

Millions of Brits who are self-employed or on a high income report their details to the government every year and the highly intricate nature of the process has led many to seek the help of AI.

And from May, HMRC will be able to ask for computer records in its process to assess whether enough tax has been paid.

Anyone who fails to respond is liable for a £300 fine, and those who still fail to comply can be hit with a maximum £3,000 penalty, according to the Telegraph.

However, this does not automatically mean that the government will have the right to look into all of your LLM chat history. Here is what it all means.

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