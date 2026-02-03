Sir Keir Starmer is under pressure to remove Peter Mandelson’s peerage, after it emerged the former business secretary had given confidential government documents to Jeffrey Epstein.

Lord Mandelson has now left the Labour Party after the latest Epstein Files showed that he used his position in the Cabinet to share insight with the sex offender financier, who died by suicide in 2019.

Having already removed him from his role as ambassador to the US after previous links to Epstein emerged, Sir Keir is now being called on to remove the lord’s peerage.

It follows the Palace's removal of all of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s titles, including his prince status, with the eighth in line to the throne having also been heavily implicated in the Epstein files.

Lord Mandelson has been a life peer since 2008. But while we have seen it is possible for a royal title to be revoked, is it possible for a peerage to be taken away?