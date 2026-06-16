What is a VPN, and can it be used to manipulate the UK government's proposed ban on Instagram, Facebook and other sites

By William Mata

Online searches for VPNs spiked by 165% after the government announced a social media ban for under-16s, according to a report.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

VPNs are typically used to sidestep digital censorship. Picture: Alamy

What is a VPN? A VPN, which stands for virtual private network, is software that can be installed on computers and phones to effectively take them off the grid from national restrictions. It can allow greater privacy as well as access to content that is subject to geographical restrictions. “Every device operates with what’s known as an IP address - those are identifiable and reveal details about your connection to the Internet - like your location and provider,” explains LBC’s Will Guyatt. “One of the main things a VPN does is change or alter this IP address.” He added: “Because VPNs can change your device IP address they make it easy to pretend your device is operating in a different country. Instead of writing this in Swindon - it would look as though I was in Sweden.” There have been concerns that VPNs have the capability to allow users to bypass restrictions that were introduced as part of the Online Safety Act last year. Baroness Liz Lloyd said there is “limited evidence on children’s use of VPNs,” and has said that the government has no plans to ban them. However, the government did launch a consultation to “confront the full range of risks children face online”. “This includes examining restrictions on children’s use of AI chatbots, as well as options to age-restrict or limit children’s VPN use where it undermines safety protections and changing the age of digital consent,” the government said. This means that VPNs might be subject to the same age verifications to access that harmful content currently is.

Liz Kendall taking part in a phone in with Nick Ferrari. Picture: Alamy