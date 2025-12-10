If you fancy yourself as a budding sleuth, hacker or code-breaker, GCHQ has released its annual Christmas challenge and is encouraging people to try and crack the puzzle.

Featuring designs from schoolchildren as well as spies for the first time, the Cheltenham-based cyber spy agency has set seven fiendish brainteasers to test the public.

This year, the agency asked students to design the cover of its Christmas card, posing the question: “What do you think GCHQ looks like on Christmas Day?”

Children were asked to include hidden codes, puzzles, and to use their imagination.

GCHQ’s chief puzzler, known only as Colin, said: “We’ve designed the puzzles to suit different skill sets. Some will suit analytical minds; others require creative leaps of perseverance.

"That’s entirely intentional – we want groups of classmates, families and friends working together, combining their different strengths to reveal the final festive message.”

Anne Keast-Butler, the director of GCHQ, said: “Puzzles are at the heart of GCHQ’s work to keep the country safe from hostile states, terrorists and criminals; challenging our teams to think creatively and analytically every day.”

Have a go at the puzzle below or visit this link