Zack Polanski has not apologised to Nigel Farage after sharing an image on his Instagram page suggesting the Reform leader should face a guillotine.

The Green Party leader said he made an “inadvertent mistake” in sharing the image, which has now been taken down, and "does not support this type of dangerous message".

Reform has called for Mr Polanski to be arrested, with its home affairs spokesperson, Zia Yusuf, saying the post was "inciting murder".

The incident comes on the back of Joshua Kerry being charged with murdering Reform spokeswoman Ann Widdecombe - the former Conservative MP who died at her home in Devon.

Mr Farage quoted a screenshot of the image and tweeted: "This is what Zack Polanski has just posted on his Instagram. If I was to post anything as inciteful, then I would expect to be arrested, and so should Polanski."

But can the police actually arrest someone over a message shared on social media and what have they said?

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