The European Commission President described the potential alliance as "not a partnership against anyone else, but for our common strength"

Prime Minister Mark Carney participates in a meeting with President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

The European Union is considering Canada to be the first "associate member" of the bloc as Donald Trump's trade war with Canada escalates.

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It follows Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's call last week for a "unique alliance" with the EU, as Canada seeks closer economic and security ties with Europe. Speaking at her annual State of the European Union address, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the Canadian Prime Minister she would like to work on "opening the door" for Canada becoming "the first associate member of the EU." "We want to bring the relationship with Canada to the highest level possible. We must urgently reimagine our partnerships," she added. The strengthening of the alliance follows escalating tensions with the US, triggered by Trump's tariff war and repeated discussion of making Canada a "51st state". Read more: Judge rejects adding Trump name to Kennedy Center as board weighs venue's future Read more: Three dead and another hospitalised after news helicopter crashes in Los Angeles near scene of fatal bus collision

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, right, listens to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, during the annual State of the European Union at the European Parliament in Strasbourg. Picture: Alamy

Ms von der Leyen said the bloc would work with Canada to build on their existing free trade agreement, known as CETA - but added that the partnership was "not a partnership against anyone else, but for our common strength". Both Mr Trump and his recent foreign policy decisions were not mentioned directly. Instead, Ms von der Leyen added that the partnership would look towards a broader "alliance for the future" aimed at creating "a common prosperity and economic security space". "Partnerships are a strategic choice for Europe. But they also respond to the fracture in the international rules-based system," she said.

President Donald Trump, pictured here speaking with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at G7 lunch in June, has stoked tensions between the nations after introducing tariffs on Canada and repeating his wishes to make them the "51st state". Picture: Alamy

Ms Von der Leyen highlighted the alignment between the EU nations and Canada on topics including AI, climate change and geopolitics, adding that the pair have a strong track record of working together. "And we have stood together: on Ukraine, on defence, on raw materials and on supply chains. But above all... Europe and Canada believe in democracy." She highlighted manufacturing, technology, AI, defence, energy, critical minerals and economic security as key areas for cooperation, but did not provide specific details on how Canadian membership would work. Mr Carney, who was in attendance at the annual key note speech in Strasbourg, is due to address the parliament on Thursday.

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives for the annual State of the European Union at the European Parliament. Picture: Alamy