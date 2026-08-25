Canada has announced retaliatory tariffs on $20 billion worth of US goods, as the trade war between the neighbouring countries heats up.

The counter-tariffs take effect on US goods from September 8 and will impose duties of 15%, 25% and 50% across 700 products imported from south of the border, a government statement said.

From Saturday, President Donald Trump's new 50% tariffs across $20 billion of Canadian imports took effect after talks between the two countries to avert the tariffs collapsed.

The new tit-for-tat tariffs mark a new low in the Canada-US relationship.

"Our dollar-for-dollar, rate for rate counter-tariffs as well as a multi-billion dollar support package will protect workers, farmers, families, and businesses," Canada's Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said.

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