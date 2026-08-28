“Canadians also know that naming reality means calling it Lake Ontario," says PM

Donald Trump and Mark Carney speak in France in June. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Mark Carney has hit back at Donald Trump's order for Lake Ontario to be renamed Lake America, stating its historic name will never change.

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On Monday, the US President signed an executive order for the body of water, which straddles the two countries' borders, to be called by a new title, as part of an escalating trade war. The attempt to rename Lake Ontario comes after Mr Trump ordered the Gulf of Mexico to be renamed as the Gulf of America, something that Mexico also rejected. Mr Trump took a marker pen to a map in a video and crossed out Ontario to write America. “We’re gonna make a little change; we’re gonna call it something different than Lake Ontario," he said. “We’re gonna call it Lake America. And all it takes is a good pen and some intelligence.”

The name Lake Ontario comes from the Wendat word Ontari’io, which, appropriately, means “the lake is beautiful, the lake is big”.



The name is more than 400 years old, predating both the Confederation of Canada and the Declaration of Independence of the United States of America.… — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) August 27, 2026

Mr Carney tweeted: "The name Lake Ontario comes from the Wendat word Ontari’io, which, appropriately, means “the lake is beautiful, the lake is big”. "The name is more than 400 years old, predating both the Confederation of Canada and the Declaration of Independence of the United States of America. "We know that America is changing. Their trading relationships, their foreign policies, their national monuments, their hydronyms. "Canadians also know that naming reality means calling it Lake Ontario – then, now and always."