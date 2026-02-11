Nine people have been killed in addition to the gunman, with another 25 injured in related shootings at a school and home in British Columbia

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks to reporters ahead of a caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said "the nation mourns" with the families of nine people killed following one of the country's worst ever mass shootings.

Ten people - including the killer - died in the mass shooting on Tuesday, with the PM branding it a "difficult day" as he made an emotional statement at Parliament Hill in Ottawa. "Parents and grandparents, sisters and brothers in Tumbler Ridge will wake up without someone they love," Carney said on Wednesday. "The nation mourns with you. Canada stands by you." Six victims were found dead at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, a rural community in British Columbia, while a seventh died on the way to hospital, officials have said. The body of the attacker - believed to be female - was also found at the school, with Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirming that two other people were found dead inside a nearby home.

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks with photographers as he arrives on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

Thanking the emergency services for their tireless work, Mr Carney also thanked world leaders for their support - including King Charles III, Canada's head of state. Flags across all government buildings in Canada will be flown at half mast for the next week in light of the shooting, with Mr Carney telling the nation: "We will get through this". "But right now it is a time to come together, like Canadians do in these terrible situations. To support each other, to mourn together and to grow together."

Authorities said more than 25 are injured, including two in a life-threatening condition, after the shooting at the school. The town of Tumbler Ridge, which has a population of about 2,400 people, is more than 600 miles north of Vancouver, near the border with Alberta. The Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has described the shooting as "horrific" and suspended a planned trip to Germany in the wake of the tragedy.

Students exiting the Tumbler Ridge school after the deadly shootings. Picture: Jordon Kosik via AP

An alert was sent to residents of the mining town at 1.20pm local time (9.20pm GMT) warning of an active shooter. The warning described the shooter as a "female in a dress with brown hair", and police have confirmed the deceased suspect matches that description. Officials say they know the attacker's identity, but have not yet publicly revealed their name or gender. The connection between the school and the residence has also yet to be revealed. Officials haven't said what kind of gun was used or what the motive was. The town is so remote that there are very few pictures from the scene yet

Tumbler Ridge, which has a population of about 2,400 people, is more than 600 miles north of Vancouver, near the border with Alberta. Picture: Alamy

RCMP said in a statement: "As part of the initial response to the active shooting, police entered the school to locate the threat. During the search, officers located multiple victims. "An individual believed to be the shooter was also found deceased with what appears to be a self-inflicted injury,". "Six additional individuals, not including the suspect, have been located deceased inside the school. "Two victims have been airlifted to hospital with serious or life-threatening injuries. A third victim died while being transported to hospital."

Police outside a home on Fellers, where two additional bodies were found. Picture: Tumbler RidgeLines

The provincial government website lists Tumbler Ridge Secondary School as having 175 students from Grades 7 to 12. Tuesday's attack is one of the deadliest mass casualty events in Canada's recent history, where mass shootings are very rare. It is the worst school shooting since December 1989, when a gunman killed 14 female students at the Ecole Polytechnique in Montreal.

The alert that was sent to residents as the shooting unfolded. Picture: Social Media

In a press conference, RCMP Chief Superintendent Ken Floyd said it was too soon to say whether the death toll is likely to rise. Picture: RCMP

In a press conference, RCMP Chief Superintendent Ken Floyd said it was too soon to say whether the death toll is likely to rise. "The scene was very dramatic, and there were multiple victims that are still being cared for," he said. Chief Supt Floyd confirmed that around 100 students and staff were evacuated from the school after officers arrived responding to calls about an active shooter. He also declined to say how many of the victims were children. On the question of motive, Chief Supt Floyd said: "I think we will struggle to determine the 'why', but we will try our best to determine what transpired".

'Horrific acts of violence' Prime Minister Mark Carney has issued a statement of support for the families and officials, and cancelled his planned trip to the Munich Security Conference. "I am devastated by today’s horrific shootings in Tumbler Ridge, B.C. "My prayers and deepest condolences are with the families and friends who have lost loved ones to these horrific acts of violence." "I join Canadians in grieving with those whose lives have been changed irreversibly today, and in gratitude for the courage and selflessness of the first responders who risked their lives to protect their fellow citizens. "Our ability to come together in crisis is the best of our country — our empathy, our unity, and our compassion for each other."

'Unimaginable tragedy' David Eby, the Premier of British Columbia, released a statement following the shooting saying: “Our hearts are in Tumbler Ridge tonight with the families of those who have lost loved ones. "Government will ensure every possible support for community members in the coming days, as we all try to come to terms with this unimaginable tragedy.”