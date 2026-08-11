Passengers had to be re-booked onto a flight the following day

Passengers had to be re-booked onto a flight the following day, leaving them forced to find somewhere to stay for the night. . Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

A flight in Canada had to be cancelled after a "frightened" child refused to buckle their seatbelt leading hundreds of passengers to be hauled off the plane and left to find somewhere to stay for the night.

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The Porter Airlines flight on 6 August from Victoria to Toronto was forced to return to the terminal after a young child was "standing in their seat and would not secure their seat belt". Both the child and the mother were removed from the flight, however the delay meant the flight could not depart before the runway closed just after midnight. Passengers had to be re-booked onto a flight the following day, leaving them forced to find somewhere to stay for the night. Flight PD444 had just left the terminal and was heading towards Victoria airport's runway, spokesperson Brad Cicero said. Read more: Drone loaded with explosive found near Ukrainian plane at German airport Read more: Pilot warns of 'flying saucer' after disk wizzes past plane during landing

The Porter Airlines flight on 6 August from Victoria to Toronto was forced to return to the terminal after a young child was "standing in their seat and would not secure their seat belt". Picture: Alamy

But the child's refusal to buckle up created an unsafe situation meaning the aircraft could not take off, according to Cicero, with crews opting to return to the terminal to disembark the child and mother. The time taken to return the aircraft to the gate, remove the child and parent, retrieve their luggage and refile the paperwork took so long that the plane missed the airport's 12.30am runway closure. The flight eventually left on Friday afternoon. "We apologise for the effect this had on other passengers, who were able to depart on a flight the following day," Cicero said.

The child's refusal to buckle up created an unsafe situation where the aircraft could not take off. Picture: Alamy