Young Maya Gebala is clinging to life in critical condition after being shot twice by Jesse Van Rootselaar in the tragedy at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School

Maya fighting for her life in hospital. Picture: GoFundMe

By Henry Moore

A 12-year-old girl has facing life-threatening injuries after being wounded in a Canada school shooting while trying to protect her classmates, her family has said.

Maya Gebala is among the 31 people wounded or killed by Jesse Van Rootselaar, 18, when the transgender teen opened fire at Tumbler Ridge on Tuesday afternoon. Gebala suffered bullet wounds in her head and neck while attempting to lock the door to the school library as the shooter tried to break in. Van Rootselaar, who was transgender and went by the name Jesse Strang, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside Tumbler Ridge Secondary School after launching the fatal attack. Read More: 'The nation mourns with you': Mark Carney makes tearful address after Canada mass shooting leaves nine victims dead Read More: One of Canada’s worst mass shootings leaves 10 dead, including suspect, and 25 injured

Five students and a teacher were killed in the attack. The students were identified as three girls, all 12, and two boys, aged 12 and 13. Van Rootselaar also slaughtered their mother, Jennifer, 39, and step-brother, Emmett, 11, before heading to the school to carry out the massacre. The teen injured 25 others during the attack, police said. Maya’s aunt, Krysta Hunt, today confirmed the 12-year-old remains in an “extreme critical condition” after undergoing surgery. Speaking to Canadian publication Global News, Ms Hunt said Maya still has a bullet lodged in her skull and may not survive. She said: “She had surgery yesterday to try and repair the brain bleed and they’re waiting to see how she responds to that.” “[Maya] tried to lock the door of the library from the shooter to save the other kids and then she tried to lock it and then ran and hid under a table and [got shot],” Ms Hunt added. Maya’s aunt described her as a “feisty little girl who is brave and strong”. “You don’t think something like this is going to affect your family,” Ms Hunt said. “It’s insane.”

Community members mourn during a candlelight vigil for the victims of Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. Picture: Getty