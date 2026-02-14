Tensions boiled over in the curling on Friday after accusations from Sweden that Canada's curlers were 'double touching' - an illegal move in the sport.

Disagreements began early, with the game halted over concern from the Swedes that the Canadians were double touching the stone - when players release the handle at the appropriate time, but then giving the stone another little prod with their finger to correct its course.

Sweden's skip Niklas Edin raised it with the officials between the second and third ends, asking officials to keep an eye out for further incidents.

"You saw it. You saw the touching, right?" his Swedish teammate, Oskar Eriksson, asked the judge.

"So is he allowed to do it or not? That's the question."

Captain Niklas Edin appeared in agreement, muttering: "There's no way you can do that."

In response to the accusations against them, Canada also requested officials watch the Swedish players closely, establishing a frosty atmosphere between the teams.

The tension between teams soon erupted into anger in the final end, after players began swearing at each other across the sheet.

Eriksson told Kennedy, a Canadian, that he would show him a replay of him touching the stone repeatedly - to which Kennedy responded by repeatedly shouting at his counterpart to “f*** off”.

