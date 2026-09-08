The dollar-for-dollar retaliation marks an escalation in the dispute between the neighbouring countries, and U.S. and Canadian officials have traded blame for scuttling a deal that seemed close to fruition two weeks ago

The counter-tariffs cover $20 billion of U.S. goods. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Canada's retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods took effect just after midnight on Tuesday as Prime Minister Mark Carney increased economic pressure on his country's biggest trading partner after negotiations collapsed last month, intensifying an 18-month-old trade war.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The counter-tariffs cover $20 billion of U.S. goods, with duties ranging from 15% to 50% across products from steel and furniture to clothing and electronics. The dollar-for-dollar retaliation marks an escalation in the dispute between the neighbouring countries, and U.S. and Canadian officials have traded blame for scuttling a deal that seemed close to fruition two weeks ago. The rising tensions create uncertainty about the broader U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement, which is up for annual reviews after U.S. President Donald Trump declined to extend it for another decade. "What we are worried about is an escalatory spiral," said Michael Harvey, executive director of the Canadian Agri-Food Trade Alliance and a member of Carney's advisory committee on bilateral U.S. economic relations. Read More: Canada response to Lake America: Mark Carney rejects Trump's executive order to rename Lake Ontario Read More: Ukraine ceasefire 'must be worked on', Trump and Burnham agree in wide-ranging call

President Donald J. Trump signing an Executive Order renaming Lake Ontario to Lake America. Picture: Alamy

"But at the same time, we totally understand that the prime minister needs to find areas of leverage," Harvey said. Trump's tariffs implemented last month hit sectors including wine, furniture, dairy products, cement, clothing, fishing rods and hockey equipment, covering $20 billion, or 5%, of Canadian exports to the U.S. According to Canadian and U.S. government data, Canada has shipped almost 68% of total exports to the U.S. this year, out of which roughly 80% moved duty-free due to exemptions under the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA). Protections under the agreement have provided the domestic economy some resilience. The new tariffs, imposed under a Depression-era U.S. law, do not allow Ottawa to exercise USMCA exemptions. Concerns about the USMCA's future have fuelled uncertainty about investment and growth, as Canada wages a trade war against an economy 13 times its size.

Canada has shipped almost 68% of total exports to the U.S. this year. Picture: Getty