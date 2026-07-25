The woman worked as an intern at NATO's Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) in the Belgian city of Mons

A Canadian woman of Chinese origin who was an intern at NATO's military headquarters in Belgium has been arrested on spying charges. Picture: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

A Canadian woman of Chinese origin who was an intern at NATO's military headquarters in Belgium has been arrested on spying charges, Belgian prosecutors said on Saturday.

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"She is suspected of spying on behalf of a third country and of being a member of a criminal organisation," the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office said in a statement. The woman worked as an intern at NATO's Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) in the Belgian city of Mons, the statement said. It did not provide further details of her identity or the country or organisation she is suspected of spying for. Read more: 'We can make London unsafe': Iranian intelligence smuggling operatives into the UK via small boat crossings Read more: ‘In war you can’t start over’: Ukraine’s female drone operators reveal the reality of fighting Russia through a screen

NATO HQ in Belgium. Picture: Alamy