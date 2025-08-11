A man who was missing for more than a week in the wilderness of Canada's province of British Columbia and survived by drinking pond water has finally been found.

Andrew Barber was rescued by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) on August 8, after a helicopter spotted his truck on a forest road which then led them to him - nine days after the 39-year-old was reported missing.

Police said he was severely dehydrated and had a leg injury but survived through making use of several techniques, including drinking pond water and building a shelter.

Mr Barber was reported missing on July 31 near McLeese Lake, around 365 miles north of Vancouver, where his truck had broken down.

Quesnel Search & Rescue, an area volunteer search and rescue group, posted on Facebook: "After over a week in the wilderness, our subject has been located alive during today's search from the air.

