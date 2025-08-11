Canadian man rescued after going missing in the wilderness for more than a week and surviving on pond water
A man who was missing for more than a week in the wilderness of Canada's province of British Columbia and survived by drinking pond water has finally been found.
Andrew Barber was rescued by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) on August 8, after a helicopter spotted his truck on a forest road which then led them to him - nine days after the 39-year-old was reported missing.
Police said he was severely dehydrated and had a leg injury but survived through making use of several techniques, including drinking pond water and building a shelter.
Mr Barber was reported missing on July 31 near McLeese Lake, around 365 miles north of Vancouver, where his truck had broken down.
Quesnel Search & Rescue, an area volunteer search and rescue group, posted on Facebook: "After over a week in the wilderness, our subject has been located alive during today's search from the air.
"This outcome is the result of countless hours on the ground and in the air, using every resource and piece of technology available to us."
A photograph shared by the rescue group shows the shelter Mr Barber built for himself out of sticks and mud. He used dirt to write the word "help" on a nearby rock.
He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been released, with Staff Sergeant Brad McKinnon of the Williams Lake RCMP saying Mr Barber is doing "quite well".
Mr McKinnon told the Canadian Press news agency that Mr Barber was "literally slurping unclean pond water to stay hydrated".