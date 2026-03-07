Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has called for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to be removed from the royal line of succession over his “deplorable” links to Jeffrey Epstein.

The prime ministers of Australia and New Zealand have previously said they would support the UK Government in any plans to remove Andrew from the line of succession.

Speaking to reporters in Tokyo, Mr Carney said: “I certainly think his actions are deplorable and have caused him to be stripped of his royal titles, certainly merit, if that’s the word — necessitate is a better word — his removal from the line of succession.”

The former duke was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office following allegations he shared sensitive information with the paedophile financier while serving as the UK’s trade envoy.

Such a move would require an Act of Parliament and the agreement of the Commonwealth realms, including Canada.

Mr Carney, a former governor of the Bank of England, added: “Even though he is well down the line, the point of principle stands.”

Andrew has denied any wrongdoing over his links to the convicted sex offender, but has not directly responded to the latest allegations.

He spent around 11 hours in custody in February as searches were conducted at his home on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk and at his former home, Royal Lodge in Windsor, Berkshire, and released pending investigation

Andrew served as the UK’s special representative for international trade and investment from 2001 until 2011, when he stepped down amid controversy over his friendship with Epstein.

The UK Government will consider introducing such legislation once police have finished their investigation into the King’s disgraced brother, the Press Association understands.

In a letter to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in February, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Andrew was facing “grave allegations”, adding: “Australians take them seriously”.

A spokesperson for Christopher Luxon, New Zealand’s prime minister, said: “If the UK Government proposes to remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the order of succession, New Zealand would support it.

“The UK Government has said any proposals would come after the police investigation concludes.”

Defence Secretary John Healey last month ordered a review of military files for any evidence that Epstein used RAF bases to traffic girls into the UK.

Mr Healey tasked officials with trawling through more than two decades of Ministry of Defence records and handing over to police any flight logs linked to the late paedophile financier.

It comes after former prime minister Gordon Brown wrote to six police forces demanding investigations into whether Andrew used jets, funded by the taxpayer, and RAF bases during his time as trade envoy to meet Epstein.