The 19-year-old woman was found near the shoreline on Fraser island, Queensland. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Australian Police have launched an investigation after the body of a Canadian tourist, aged only 19, was found on a popular tourist island surrounded by a pack of dingoes.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Emergency services were called to a beach on K’gari, also known as Fraser Island, at about 6.35am on Monday morning after reports of an unresponsive woman. Sadly, the teenager, who reportedly was working at a backpackers hostel on the island, was declared dead at the scene a short time later. Initial information suggests the woman may have gone for a swim at around 5am before she was found on the shoreline. According to the Fraser Coast Chronicle, a passerby spotted a pack of dingoes surrounding her body.

Her body was found north of the Maheno Shipwreck on Fraser Island. Picture: Getty

Read more: At least 39 dead and nearly 200 injured after high-speed train collision in Spain Read more: No bombs, no warning: Britain’s next war will begin beneath the sea with a total internet shutdown, power blackouts and financial chaos Two men had been driving up the beach near the Maheno Shipwreck when they noticed the dingoes surrounding “something”, police told a second press conference in Maryborough. When they drove closer to get a better look, they made the chilling discovery. The woman - who has not yet been formally identified - suffered significant wounds, the publication reported.

Warning signs concerning dingos on Fraser Island. Picture: Alamy

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said late Monday “it is a devastating tragedy and shocking loss of life here in our community”. “The police are working to ascertain a cause of death. "If it is found to have been a fatal dingo attack, it will be the first one in almost 25 years, since Clinton Gage was killed in April 2001," the Chronicle reported.

If confirmed, the death would be the first fatal dingo attack in Australia in 25 years. Picture: Alamy

According to the Daily Mail, Police Inspector Paul Algie said investigators were working to determine whether the young woman drowned or was attacked. “We’re investigating at the moment as to whether she has drowned or whether she has been attacked. We simply don’t know,” Inspector Algie said. Inspector Algie confirmed to the ABC that dingoes had “physically been in contact with the body”. “She was a young woman enjoying a beautiful part of the world, and that's what makes this such a tragedy,” he said.

The woman was found near the shoreline. Picture: Alamy

Ocean swimming off K’gari is not recommended by authorities or tour guides, especially on the eastern side of the island. The island is known for its population of purebred dingoes, which are among the most genetically intact in Australia and play a vital role in the island’s ecosystem. The World Heritage-listed sand island lies approximately 250km north of the state capital, Brisbane.

A barge returned to Hervey Bay from K’gari, bearing the funeral home vehicle with an enclosed wagon containing her body. Picture: Alamy