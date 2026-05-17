One Canadian has tested positive for hantavirus after leaving a luxury cruise ship hit by an outbreak of the ‌Andes strain of the virus.

The individual, who was tested at a hospital in Victoria, B.C., on Vancouver Island, after developing mild symptoms, is one of four Canadians isolating on the island after leaving the MV Hondius, a Dutch luxury cruise ship, that departed Argentina on a polar expedition on April 1.

The group included two couples - one from Yukon and another from B.C. The individual who tested positive is from Yukon, officials said.

The Yukon couple is being tested in B.C. because that service is unavailable in the northern territory, said B.C. provincial health officer Bonnie Henry.

Henry said the four people had not come in contact with the public when they were transferred from their flight to Victoria.

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