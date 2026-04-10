Man dead and 27 hospitalised after bus carrying British tourists plunges into ravine in Canary Islands
Three of those injured are in a critical condition, and all of the passengers were British
One man has died and 27 others are in hospital after a bus carrying British tourists crashed into a ravine in the Canary Islands.
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A tourist bus plunged into a ravine on the GM-2 highway in La Gomera at 1.15pm local time today.
The vehicle reportedly rolled down the hill, near a mountain tunnel and a hairpin bend high above rocky cliffs.
Three of those injured are in a critical condition, and all of the passengers were British.
The sightseers were heading to San Sebastian de la Gomera to go on a boat tour.
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Emergency services said: “One person has died, three people are seriously injured, and 11 others have suffered moderate injuries.
“The Canary Islands Emergency Service has sent to the scene of the accident a medicalized helicopter, five ambulances and a medical team including nurses.”
Canary Islands president Fernando Clavijo said on X: “Following the accident of a bus reported in La Gomera and the work of the emergency teams who are intervening at this moment.
“My support to the victims and their families”
La Gomera has a road network of steep and potentially dangerous roads.
Precipitación de una guagua por un barranco en la carretera GM-2, San Sebastián de #LaGomera— 112 Canarias (@112canarias) April 10, 2026
➡️Actuando en la zona un dispositivo integrado por #SUC, #GES, @guardiacivil, #ProtecciónCivil y Medio Ambiente @CabildoLaGomera pic.twitter.com/N8cVO2NpSQ