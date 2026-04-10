One man has died and 27 others are in hospital after a bus carrying British tourists crashed into a ravine in the Canary Islands.

A tourist bus plunged into a ravine on the GM-2 highway in La Gomera at 1.15pm local time today.

The vehicle reportedly rolled down the hill, near a mountain tunnel and a hairpin bend high above rocky cliffs.

Three of those injured are in a critical condition, and all of the passengers were British.

The sightseers were heading to San Sebastian de la Gomera to go on a boat tour.

Read More: Four dead after small boat capsizes while trying to cross Channel

Read More: Man, 21, killed in deadly knife fight on Primrose Hill named and pictured