The cruise ship gripped by a deadly hantavirus outbreak is the subject of a political row, as the Canary Islands regional government insist it will not dock in Tenerife despite the wishes of the Spanish national health ministry.

"I cannot allow it to enter the Canary Islands," Mr Clavijo said.

Regional leader Fernando Clavijo has requested an emergency meeting with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to discuss the matter.

"This decision is not based on any technical criteria, ​nor is there sufficient ⁠information to reassure ⁠the public or guarantee their safety," a spokesperson said.

But on Wednesday, the docking was opposed by the regional government of the Spanish islands.

On Tuesday, Spain's health ministry confirmed that the MV Hondius will move to the Canary Islands and is expected to arrive in the next three or four days.

The ministry did not confirm the port at which the stricken ship will dock, but has said it will allow for passengers and crew to be examined, treated and transferred to their countries of origin.

Spanish authorities had insisted there is a "moral and legal obligation" to permit the passengers ashore after the ship's original destination, Cape Verde, did not allow it to dock.

The MV Hondius has already set sail for the Spanish islands, after three suspected sufferers disembarked the vessel in Cape Verde and were airlifted to the Netherlands for specialist treatment.

Oceanwide Explorations, the operator of the Hondius, said on Wednesday night: "Oceanwide Expeditions continues to manage an ongoing medical situation on board m/v Hondius.

"Oceanwide Expeditions can confirm that the first of two medicalised aircraft, carrying two of the three individuals transferred from m/v Hondius earlier today, has landed in the Netherlands.

"The two individuals on board have been received by specialist medical and screening teams. The second medicalised aircraft carrying the third individual is currently experiencing a delay.

"The individual on board this aircraft remains in a stable condition. We will provide an update on the arrival of this second aircraft as soon as possible.

"Oceanwide Expeditions can confirm that m/v Hondius departed Cape Verde at 19:15 CET and is now heading north. Under the current plan, m/v Hondius will sail for the Canary Islands. This is expected to take 3-4 days. Three additional medical professionals have embarked m/v Hondius to provide optimal medical care during the crossing.

"Oceanwide Expeditions remains in close and continual discussion with relevant authorities regarding our exact point of arrival, quarantine and screening procedures for all guests, and a precise timeline. We are unable to confirm the details of onward travel for guests at this stage.

"This is dependent on medical advice and the outcome of stringent screening procedures. Close cooperation continues with local and international authorities, including the WHO, the RIVM, relevant embassies, and the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

More than 20 Brits, including passengers and crew, are trapped on board the 353ft exploration ship which spent four days stranded off the coast of Cape Verde.

The virus is thought to have been brought on board after a Dutch couple caught it during a birdwatching trip in an Argentinian rubbish dump.

Both of the Dutch nationals have died, with the only other fatality understood to have been a German passenger.

Five current cases of hantavirus have been confirmed by the World Health Organisation, including two of the most recent evacuees.

The UK Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, said on X that the Government was "putting plans in place" to help the Brits stuck on the ship.

In a post on X, Sir Keir said: “My thoughts are with those affected by the hantavirus outbreak onboard the MV Hondius.

“We are working closely with international partners to support British nationals on board and we’re putting plans in place for their safe onward travel.

“The risk to the wider public remains very low – protecting the British people is our number one priority.”