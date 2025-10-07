The hotel was subject to anti-asylum protests during the summer

Migrants and asylum seekers protest at Britannia International Hotel, London. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Police are investigating a suspected arson attack at an asylum hotel in east London.

Firefighters attended the Britannia Hotel in Canary Wharf at around 5pm on Sunday, following reports of a blaze in the building. The hotel was subject to hard-right, anti-asylum protests during the summer following false reports asylum seekers being housed in Essex would be moved there. Firefighters contacted the Metropolitan Police after concerns were raised over how the fire started. Read more: Epping migrant hotel protesters jailed for longer than asylum seeker who sexually assaulted woman and girl, 14 Read more: Migrant jailed for attacking cleaner at Epping asylum hotel

Police officers intervene as an argument breaks out between counter-protesters and protesters during a demonstration in support of migrants outside Britannia International Hotel in Canary Wharf. Picture: Alamy