Police probe suspected arson attack on Canary Wharf asylum hotel
The hotel was subject to anti-asylum protests during the summer
Police are investigating a suspected arson attack at an asylum hotel in east London.
Firefighters attended the Britannia Hotel in Canary Wharf at around 5pm on Sunday, following reports of a blaze in the building.
The hotel was subject to hard-right, anti-asylum protests during the summer following false reports asylum seekers being housed in Essex would be moved there.
Firefighters contacted the Metropolitan Police after concerns were raised over how the fire started.
A spokesman for the Met said: “Police were called by the London Fire Brigade at 4.58pm on Sunday following reports of smoke at a property on Marsh Wall, Canary Wharf.
“No injuries were reported and the incident was safely resolved. It is being treated as an attempted arson. Enquiries continue and no arrests have been made at this time.
“We recognise the concern this will cause for local residents. We are closely monitoring all activity in the area.”
A London Fire Brigade spokesman said: “Firefighters responded to reports of a possible fire at a hotel on Marsh Wall, Tower Hamlets.
“Crews carried out a systematic search of the building for signs of fire, and none were discovered.
“The brigade was first called about the incident at 4.50pm on Sunday, and crews from Millwall, Poplar, Whitechapel and surrounding fire stations were sent to the scene. The incident was over for crews by 6.35pm.
“The incident is under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Service, supported by the Brigade’s Fire Investigation Unit.”