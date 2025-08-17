Police make six arrests at latest Canary Wharf asylum hotel protest
Police made six arrests at a protest outside a hotel that has been used to house asylum seekers in Canary Wharf after weeks of anti-migrant protests across the country.
Listen to this article
Protesters gathered outside the Britannia International Hotel in Canary Wharf on Sunday afternoon, with some setting off pink flares and waving England flags.
Some demonstrators carried a banner that said: "We're not far right but we're not far wrong. Don't gamble with our lives. Stop the boats."
The Metropolitan Police said six arrests were made for breaching Section 14 Public Order conditions, possession of Class B drugs, and assaulting an emergency worker.
In a post on X, the Metropolitan Police said: "We have imposed conditions using Section 14 of the Public Order Act to prevent serious disruption at the protests in Canary Wharf.
"The group protesting against the use of the hotel by asylum seekers have been instructed to remain on the pavement opposite the Britannia Hotel."
Read More: Arrest made after fatal M23 crash as police appeal for information
Read More: Three arrested in murder probe after woman fatally assaulted in east London
This comes after chaos erupted outside the notorious Canary Wharf migrant hotel after a man believed to be staying there "walked into a woman's house".
A police statement said officers were investigating a “complex” set of circumstances, including the incident in which a man entered a home in the Canary Wharf area of London after allegedly being followed by a group of men in the street.
However, police said he had not been charged “as our initial investigation has not identified any offences”.
Footage began circulating on social media of a man accused of entering a house after being told “to go back to the hotel”.
A protest was taking place outside a nearby hotel housing asylum seekers.
A 22-year-old woman was separately detained and arrested on suspicion of affray, possession of an offensive
weapon, and possession of Class B drugs.
A statement from the Met said: “We are aware of videos circulating online relating to an incident that officers were called to at 18:07hrs on Wednesday, 13 August at Marsh Wall, E14.
“We understand a man entered a property through an open door, having been followed by a group of men in the street.
“The man has not been arrested at this time as our initial investigation has not identified any offences – we understand this is distressing for the occupants.
“In a separate incident following this, a 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of common assault against a security guard, possession of an offensive weapon, affray, possession of Class B drugs and assault on an emergency worker.
“A section 35 dispersal order was put in place in the vicinity of the area and a 28-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman were arrested for breaching the order.
“This is a complex set of events and we are working hard to investigate and understand what happened, reviewing officers’ body-worn video and any other video footage.”