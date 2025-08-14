Chaos erupted outside a notorious Canary Wharf migrant hotel after a man believed to be staying there "walked into a woman's house".

Footage began circulating on social media of a man accused of entering a house after being told “to go back to the hotel”.

However, police said he had not been charged “as our initial investigation has not identified any offences”.

A police statement said officers were investigating a “complex” set of circumstances, including the incident in which a man entered a home in the Canary Wharf area of London after allegedly being followed by a group of men in the street.

A 22-year-old woman was separately detained and arrested on suspicion of affray, possession of an offensive weapon, and possession of Class B drugs.

A statement from the Met said: “We are aware of videos circulating online relating to an incident that officers were called to at 18:07hrs on Wednesday, 13 August at Marsh Wall, E14.

“We understand a man entered a property through an open door, having been followed by a group of men in the street.

“The man has not been arrested at this time as our initial investigation has not identified any offences – we understand this is distressing for the occupants.

“In a separate incident following this, a 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of common assault against a security guard, possession of an offensive weapon, affray, possession of Class B drugs and assault on an emergency worker.

“A section 35 dispersal order was put in place in the vicinity of the area and a 28-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman were arrested for breaching the order.

“This is a complex set of events and we are working hard to investigate and understand what happened, reviewing officers’ body-worn video and any other video footage.”

Another video posted on TikTok shows a group of onlookers questioning the police about why the man had not been arrested.