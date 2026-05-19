According to letters seen by LBC, the head of HS2 suggested that all land which has been built on so far would have to be returned to "condition prior to construction" to meet legal requirements, if it was binned.

The high speed rail line - originally supposed to run to Northern cities including Manchester, has been repeatedly scaled back by several governments thanks to spiralling costs.

But they concluded that the cost of cancelling it altogether at this point would be "unprecedented" and "in some situations exceed the cost of the build" in the first place.

The government briefly considered binning the beleaguered rail project again earlier this year amid attacks over the spiralling costs, LBC's been told.

Cancelling HS2 altogether would have cost the same amount as continuing to build it, ministers were told earlier this year.

That would involve filling in 100m cubic metres of earth which has been dug up, dismantling 46miles of tunnels, 45 viaducts, and 132 bridges which have been started already.

Many of these structure would not have been designed to be dismantled at all.

It may have meant that land bought by the Government for the project could have been sold back to its original owners where appropriate.

One source said: "Cancelling it now could cost at least as much as finishing it, and you obviously get none of the benefits."

Today will also see the publication of a report into the ongoing project's woes, commissioned by Sir Keir Starmer.

The Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander is expected to update MPs today on the costs of the high speed rail project, and its expected completion dates.

The rail line, between London and Birmingham, which has been scaled back repeatedly, is expected to be open by the mid 2030s.

Insiders hope it will still be below £100billion, and say around £45billion of taxpayer cash has been spent already.

But Ms Alexander is set to say that the speed will be reduced to just under 200km maximum speed, in order to meet the current projected costs.

HS2 Chief Executive, Mark Wild said in a letter to ministers: "Cancelling a programme of the scale of HS2 is unprecedented in the western world.

"Our collective assessment of the current legal position is that land should be fully remediated, which would include demolishing all built assets, and returning land to the same condition as prior to construction to allow it to be potentially sold back to its original owners where appropriate."