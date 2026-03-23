Leading the charge is Wales’ largest health board, Betsi Cadwaladr - which serves the entirety of North Wales. It’s among those with the worst cancer waiting times.

Its latest pilot - which uses the Paige PanCancer Detect platform - follows the success of prostate and breast cancer trials using the IBEX Galen system.

Dr Muhammad Aslam, the national lead for digital pathology and AI projects, says it’ll have a “huge impact” on clinical outcomes - and is saving clinicians time and benefitting patients.

“We get a lot of biopsies which are not diagnostically malignant, so they are clinically thought about on a benign pathway. In those routine cases, they stay in the laboratory for longer periods of time, depending on the resources.”

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