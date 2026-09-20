Entrance to the Macmillan Cancer Centre of University College Hospital, Huntley Street, London, UK. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

A reformed National Cancer Board, to improve cancer care across England by scrutinising progress on faster diagnosis and treatment, will meet for the first time on Monday.

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The reform of the existing board was set out in the National Cancer Plan – a 10-year strategy published in February this year to improve care for those with the disease, increase survival rates and tackle waiting times. The new board will oversee the delivery of that plan’s commitments, including faster diagnosis and better treatment and quality of life for cancer patients; identify areas falling behind and advise ministers on where further action is needed. It will also have specific expert leads for rare cancers including brain tumours, children and young people with cancer and inequalities in cancer care, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said. The board will meet every quarter and publish an annual assessment of progress, with a more detailed review after three years to identify where the plan needs to be strengthened or updated.

NHS hospital ward at Ealing Hospital in London. Picture: Alamy

Some 79.3% of patients in England urgently referred for suspected cancer were diagnosed or had the disease ruled out within 28 days in July, according to the latest available hospital performance figures from NHS England. It was up slightly from 79% in June but remained below the 80% target which the National Cancer Plan intends to be met by March 2029. Meanwhile, 71.2% of patients began their first definitive treatment for cancer in July within 62 days of an urgent referral or consultant upgrade, up from 69.9% in June. The Government and NHS England set a target of March 2027 for every NHS trust to reach 80% for the 62-day measure. The new National Cancer Board will be led by independent co-chairwoman Anita Charlesworth alongside Mark Cubbon, from NHS England and the DHSC, who will be joined by clinical lead for rare cancers Dr Rob Metcalf, lead for children and young people’s cancers Ashley Ball-Gamble and lead for inequalities Dr Dianne Addei. Health Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “Most families are affected by cancer at some point in our lives. That is why our National Cancer Plan is so important to provide earlier diagnosis, more advanced treatment and improve outcomes for everyone affected by cancer. “The newly established, independent National Cancer Board will help scrutinise our progress, identify the areas that need most attention, and ensure the voice of cancer patients is constantly heard. “I look forward to working with Anita Charlesworth and her team to deliver the change that every person in our country wants to see, and from which millions of our loved ones will benefit in the years to come.”

London, UK. 08th Sep, 2026. London, United Kingdom - September 08 2026. Yvette Cooper, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care leaves No 10 Downing Street after the Cabinet Meeting. Credit: Uwe Deffner/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy