National Cancer Board reforms in drive to improve faltering outcomes for NHS patients
A reformed National Cancer Board, to improve cancer care across England by scrutinising progress on faster diagnosis and treatment, will meet for the first time on Monday.
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The reform of the existing board was set out in the National Cancer Plan – a 10-year strategy published in February this year to improve care for those with the disease, increase survival rates and tackle waiting times.
The new board will oversee the delivery of that plan’s commitments, including faster diagnosis and better treatment and quality of life for cancer patients; identify areas falling behind and advise ministers on where further action is needed.
It will also have specific expert leads for rare cancers including brain tumours, children and young people with cancer and inequalities in cancer care, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.
The board will meet every quarter and publish an annual assessment of progress, with a more detailed review after three years to identify where the plan needs to be strengthened or updated.
Some 79.3% of patients in England urgently referred for suspected cancer were diagnosed or had the disease ruled out within 28 days in July, according to the latest available hospital performance figures from NHS England.
It was up slightly from 79% in June but remained below the 80% target which the National Cancer Plan intends to be met by March 2029.
Meanwhile, 71.2% of patients began their first definitive treatment for cancer in July within 62 days of an urgent referral or consultant upgrade, up from 69.9% in June.
The Government and NHS England set a target of March 2027 for every NHS trust to reach 80% for the 62-day measure.
The new National Cancer Board will be led by independent co-chairwoman Anita Charlesworth alongside Mark Cubbon, from NHS England and the DHSC, who will be joined by clinical lead for rare cancers Dr Rob Metcalf, lead for children and young people’s cancers Ashley Ball-Gamble and lead for inequalities Dr Dianne Addei.
Health Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “Most families are affected by cancer at some point in our lives. That is why our National Cancer Plan is so important to provide earlier diagnosis, more advanced treatment and improve outcomes for everyone affected by cancer.
“The newly established, independent National Cancer Board will help scrutinise our progress, identify the areas that need most attention, and ensure the voice of cancer patients is constantly heard.
“I look forward to working with Anita Charlesworth and her team to deliver the change that every person in our country wants to see, and from which millions of our loved ones will benefit in the years to come.”
Ms Charlesworth is co-chairwoman of the NHS Productivity Commission, council member of the Economic and Social Research Council and member of the Health and Social Care Select Committee Expert Panel.
She has expertise in health economics, governance, board leadership and ministerial advice.
Ms Charlesworth said: “Half of us will be diagnosed with cancer during our lives, so this matters profoundly to patients and families right across the country.
“The National Cancer Plan is rightly ambitious, and this board will maintain a relentless focus on earlier diagnosis and making sure innovation reaches every patient, no matter who they are or where they live.
“I look forward to working with my fellow members to ensure the National Cancer Board is a force for progress.”
Professor Peter Johnson, national clinical director for cancer at NHS England, said the reformed board, including its new dedicated leads, will help “give a stronger voice to those who can too often be overlooked”.
Cancer Research UK chief executive Michelle Mitchell said: “Delivering lasting change for people affected by cancer will require strong leadership and clear accountability.
“It’s encouraging to see dedicated expertise brought together to drive much-needed improvements including detecting cancer earlier, reducing unacceptable waiting times and improving access to the best treatment.
“Beating cancer means beating it for everyone, and delivering on the commitments made by the Government will be essential to improve cancer outcomes and address the challenges faced by people with cancer.”
Macmillan Cancer Support chief executive Gemma Peters said the charity was “particularly pleased” with the appointment of a lead for inequalities in cancer care.