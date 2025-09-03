An estimated four in 10 people with cancer in the UK have struggled to access care because of where they live, according to analysis. Picture: Jeff Moore/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

An estimated four in 10 people with cancer in the UK have struggled to access care because of where they live, according to analysis.

Some patients are even turning down vital tests and treatment because of travel times, potentially putting 100,000 lives at risk, Macmillan Cancer Support warned. The charity said too many patients feel they need to be "in the right place, at the right time" and called for "urgent action" to make access fair. The YouGov survey conducted for Macmillan asked 2,002 UK adults with a cancer diagnosis if they had to travel an hour or more for tests, scans or treatment, or had to repeatedly request specific tests not available in their local area. Patients were also asked if they chose to travel to another hospital for a shorter waiting time or better treatment options. Read more: One person to be diagnosed with cancer every two minutes until 2040, report warns Read more: 'My teeth popped out like peas’: Surge in ‘NHS dental refugees’ travelling abroad for care despite government warnings

Some 40 per cent of people who responded selected one or more of these options, which Macmillan said represents almost 1.4 million of the 3.4 million people with cancer in the UK. More than a third (36 per cent) of patients said they had to travel for an hour or more for a test or scan, or for treatment. About 3 per cent of patients told the survey they had turned down tests or treatments because of travel time, which Macmillan said could equate to 100,000 lives at risk. Dr Anthony Cunliffe, Macmillan’s lead medical adviser, said: "As a GP, the fact that where you live can have such a huge impact on your cancer experience really does worry me. "But the reality is that for too many people with cancer it has begun to feel like a game of chance – a ‘flip of a coin’ and a need to be ‘in the right place, at the right time’ – when it comes to getting the treatment and care they need. "We need to see urgent action taken to make cancer care fair. Everyone with cancer should get the best possible care the UK has to offer." The latest NHS England data for June shows 76.8 per cent of patients in England urgently referred for suspected cancer were diagnosed or had it ruled out within 28 days, up from 74.8 per cent in May.

The proportion of patients who had waited no longer than 62 days from an urgent suspected cancer referral, or consultant upgrade, to their first definitive treatment for cancer was 67.1 per cent, down slightly from 67.8 per cent in May. The Government and NHS England have set a target of March 2026 for this figure to reach 75 per cent. Additional analysis of NHS data by Macmillan suggests around 60,000 more people in the UK would have started treatment on time last year if cancer waiting times where they live matched the same as the best performing areas. This comprises 53,968 people in England, 3,908 in Scotland, 2,013 in Wales and 291 people in Northern Ireland. One patient, named Daisy, was 17 when she was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in February. She had to make a four to six-hour round trip to a specialist centre in Liverpool for care as her treatment could not take place in North Wales due to her age.

