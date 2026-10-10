Patients have spoken out about losing friends they have known for decades after being diagnosed.

Mev Ghazanfar, a HR business partner, who was diagnosed with endometrial cancer in 2018. Picture: PA

By Ella Bennett

Thousands of people living with cancer could be being “ghosted” by loved ones as they navigate their diagnosis and treatment, a charity has warned.

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Macmillan Cancer Support said that so-called “cancer ghosting” is leading to patients feeling they are facing the disease “alone”. Patients have spoken out about losing friends they have known for decades after being diagnosed. One patient described how friends “disappeared from my life” after she was diagnosed with cancer. Another said she felt “hurt” when close friends “withdrew” after she was diagnosed with endometrial cancer – the cancer of the lining of the womb. Macmillan Cancer Support is urging people to make “small practical steps” to show up for friends or family diagnosed with cancer. This can include sending a message, checking in regularly or supporting someone at an appointment, the charity said. Read more: England could face early flu season amid 'ominous' signs of NHS pressure Read more: Cancer survivor given ‘first-of-its-kind’ NHS artificial tongue after losing most of her own

Lisa Walker, a retired social care worker from Edinburgh, with her daughter. Picture: PA

Lisa Walker, a retired social care worker from Edinburgh, described losing friends she has known for decades after she was diagnosed with cancer. “I had people withdraw from me that I never thought would,” the 61-year-old said. Ms Walker, who was diagnosed with kidney cancer when she was 50 and has since been diagnosed with four other types of cancer over the past decade, added: “Friends I’d known since school and others I had known for years, people I had spoken to two or three times a day. “They just stopped talking to me and disappeared from my life, almost as though I meant nothing. “It really affected me.”

Lisa Walker was diagnosed with kidney cancer when she was 50. Picture: PA

Ms Walker went on: “I kept asking myself what I had done wrong and whether the friendship had ever been as genuine as I thought it was… and that was incredibly painful. “But I’ve also learned that the people who truly matter are the ones who stay, even when they don’t know what to say, even when things are difficult, and even when you’re not the easiest person to be around. “I would have much rather someone said, ‘I don’t know what to say, but I’m here for you’, than say nothing at all.”

Mev Ghazanfar's cancer spread to other parts of her body and is now considered incurable. Picture: PA

Mev Ghazanfar, a HR business partner, was diagnosed with endometrial cancer in 2018. The cancer has spread to other parts of her body and is now considered incurable. “I’ve had quite a few people withdraw from me since my diagnosis, and I’ve lost some really close friendships because of it,” the 38-year-old from Hampshire said. “In the beginning, I found that incredibly difficult. I was hurt, confused and didn’t understand why somebody who had been so important to me could suddenly step away when I was going through something so huge. “But over time, I’ve come to realise that their decision to withdraw wasn’t necessarily about me. I don’t know what was going on for them or why they couldn’t be there, but ultimately, I had to concentrate on myself. I was fighting to survive, and I still am.”