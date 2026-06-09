The move is a first for Moderna into cancer prevention using its mRNA technology

A cancer prevention vaccine for people at high risk of bowel and ovarian cancer has been developed by the University of Oxford with the pharmaceutical firm Moderna. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

A cancer prevention vaccine for people at high risk of bowel and ovarian cancer has been developed by the University of Oxford with the pharmaceutical firm Moderna.

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A new study launching this summer will assess whether the jab can train the immune system to recognise and eliminate pre-cancerous cells in people with Lynch syndrome before cancer develops. The move is a first for Moderna into cancer prevention using its mRNA technology. Experts at Oxford believe it also has the potential to be adapted for other cancers in the future. Around one in 300 people in England have Lynch syndrome (equivalent to around 175,000 people), but just 5 per cent are aware they have the condition. Read more: Care staff report being 'hit with Zimmer frames' and 'cut with razors' as one in two are attacked at work Read more: Ministers urged to consider 'total' sunbed ban amid rising use by young people

A person holds cotton wool to their arm after receiving a vaccination. Picture: Alamy

Lynch syndrome is linked to a far higher risk of bowel, womb and ovarian cancer, alongside other types such as stomach, pancreatic, kidney and skin cancer. Around 1,100 bowel cancers are caused by Lynch syndrome each year in England and it is thought the syndrome increases the lifetime risk of developing bowel cancer by around 80 per cent. The new Intercept-Lynch trial is part of a scientific collaboration between the University of Oxford and Moderna, while Cancer Research UK has backed the vaccine development. Once patients receive the new mRNA-4194 jab, experts will then analyse their immune responses, what the perfect dose is and will check the jab is safe. The second phase of the study will include multiple centres across the UK, including Oxford, and is expected to begin in 2027. Professor David Church, Cancer Research UK senior cancer research fellow in the University of Oxford’s centre for human genetics and the lead investigator of the trial, told the Press Association that people with Lynch syndrome inherit a faulty copy of a gene essential for repairing DNA.

Radcliffe Camera is pictured on September 20, 2016 in Oxford, England. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images