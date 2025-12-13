Tens of thousands of people have visited a cancer research website to seek information about available screenings since the King’s message about his own recovery, a charity has said.

Michelle Mitchell, chief executive at Cancer Research UK, said on Saturday: “Since launching our new cancer Screening Checker, we’ve seen around 100,000 visits so far from people seeking information about cancer screening, with most of these taking place after his majesty the King spoke openly about his own cancer journey during the Stand Up To Cancer live show.

The tool allows visitors to quickly check the different types of cancer screenings available with the NHS, and Public Health Agency (PHA) in Northern Ireland, and helps them find out which ones apply to them.

Cancer Research UK said about 100,000 people visited their new Screening Checker since it was launched on December 5, the majority taking place after Charles said on Friday he will be scaling back his cancer treatment in the new year.

“This response shows just how important open conversations about cancer can be.

“Knowing which screening you’re eligible for, and what happens next, isn’t always straightforward, which is why we’ve launched this simple new Screening Checker.

“Taking just a few minutes to check what screening you’re eligible for could be an important step towards protecting your health and could ultimately save lives.”

In a video message in support of the Stand Up To Cancer campaign, Charles said that early diagnosis had enabled him to “continue leading a full and active life, even while undergoing treatment”, and urged millions to take up available screenings for the disease.

Presenter Davina McCall, who recently revealed she had been treated for breast cancer, said: “Stand Up To Cancer has been amazing. We want to thank everyone who has taken part or donated, every penny raised is so incredibly important.

“There are at least nine million people in the UK who aren’t up to date with their cancer screenings and you or someone you know might be one of them. If you haven’t already, please have a look at the Screening Checker and share it with everyone you know – it could be a life saver.”