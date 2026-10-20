A single photograph can detect a person’s biological age and their chance of surviving cancer, researchers have said.

Experts from Mass General Brigham in Massachusetts have developed an AI tool trained on more than 40 million pictures to determine key indicators of a person’s health.

The cancer estimates were then checked against real patient data to verify their accuracy, the authors said.

Biological ageing refers to how old the body is in terms of health and function rather than the number of years a person has lived.

Hugo Aerts, professor at Harvard University and director of the AI in medicine programme at Mass General Brigham, said the new work “advances the field of facial health recognition AI a step further by learning survival risk directly from facial photographs of patients with cancer”.

He added: “To our knowledge, this is the first demonstration that an AI model can directly predict cancer survival from a simple photograph.”

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