Young couple say cancer support was 'next to nothing' as 1.7m struggle day-to-day to get help
A young woman from Essex has told LBC News about her struggle to get a diagnosis and support with cancer, as it's revealed almost 2 million people across the UK are finding it hard to cope with the impact of the disease.
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Sophie Zenonos knew something was wrong when she went from a regular gym-goer to struggling to walk up the stairs.
Then 23, Sophie went to her GP, who gave her an inhaler for her breathing difficulties.
After multiple visits to A&E, she was eventually a diagnosed with stage 4 Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, a type of blood cancer.
Sophie underwent multiple rounds of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, but in 2023 she was hit with more devastating news - she had thyroid cancer, which required surgery.
Now 29, Sophie and her husband Zac have told LBC News the support following her diagnosis was "next to nothing".
The couple from Basildon said they felt a "need to scream and shout to be taken seriously", especially during the COVID pandemic.
"With my background of being young, in my early 20s, quite active and generally fit, they probably didn't think that it could be cancer", Sophie said.
"For young adults, you're still trying have a career, you've got to think about things like fertility. You fall into a bracket that there is no support for.
"Older patients have lived their life, and for much younger people there is a lot of support for them, but for 20 to 40 year olds you have to juggle a lot of things, and you're expected to live a normal life", she said.
Zac Zenonos, Sophie's husband, told LBC News her diagnosis had an impact on his mental health, and hearing from someone his age who had been in his position would have helped.
It comes as the charity Macmillan Cancer Support warn a “hidden” cancer crisis is leaving an estimated 1.7 million with cancer across the UK facing serious issues with everyday needs.
It includes problems with things like sleep, ability to work, managing money and even appearance.
The charity also fears the problem will worsen, with an estimated one million more people likely to face the same everyday struggle over the next 20 years as the number of people living with cancer is projected to rise by 58% to 5.4 million in 2045.
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Our National Cancer Plan will transform cancer care in England, ensuring patients get a faster diagnosis, quicker treatment and the support to live well.
“Through the National Cancer Plan, every cancer patient will receive a personalised cancer plan from 2026, covering not just treatment but mental health, employment and financial support.
“The government is removing age-based barriers to clinical trials, ensuring young adults can access the most innovative treatments available. Patients will also be connected to cancer charities and support services at the point of diagnosis through the NHS App, so help is available immediately.”