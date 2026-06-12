By Charlotte Lynch

A young woman from Essex has told LBC News about her struggle to get a diagnosis and support with cancer, as it's revealed almost 2 million people across the UK are finding it hard to cope with the impact of the disease.

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Sophie Zenonos knew something was wrong when she went from a regular gym-goer to struggling to walk up the stairs. Then 23, Sophie went to her GP, who gave her an inhaler for her breathing difficulties. After multiple visits to A&E, she was eventually a diagnosed with stage 4 Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, a type of blood cancer.

Sophie Zenonos knew something was wrong when she went from a regular gym-goer to struggling to walk up the stairs. Picture: Global

Sophie underwent multiple rounds of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, but in 2023 she was hit with more devastating news - she had thyroid cancer, which required surgery. Now 29, Sophie and her husband Zac have told LBC News the support following her diagnosis was "next to nothing". The couple from Basildon said they felt a "need to scream and shout to be taken seriously", especially during the COVID pandemic. "With my background of being young, in my early 20s, quite active and generally fit, they probably didn't think that it could be cancer", Sophie said. "For young adults, you're still trying have a career, you've got to think about things like fertility. You fall into a bracket that there is no support for. "Older patients have lived their life, and for much younger people there is a lot of support for them, but for 20 to 40 year olds you have to juggle a lot of things, and you're expected to live a normal life", she said.

"With my background of being young, in my early 20s, quite active and generally fit, they probably didn't think that it could be cancer", Sophie said. Picture: Global