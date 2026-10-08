When Ella Barclay was told she no longer had breast cancer, she celebrated. Now she’s told LBC it was just the start of her health problems

Ella Barclay was as put into a medically induced menopause. Picture: Ella Barclay

By Thea Rickard

A cancer survivor who was put into a medically induced menopause at the age of 26 has called for more NHS support for young women experiencing long-term effects of treatment.

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Ella Barclay was diagnosed with hormone-positive breast cancer and underwent chemotherapy, radiotherapy and a double mastectomy, as well as hormone treatment, which placed her into a medically induced menopause which could last up to ten years. Now in remission, Ella, from Swindon, told LBC she was not properly informed about the impact the hormone treatment would have. She said: "At the beginning of cancer treatment, it's all about chemo, it's all about surgery, and you're navigating so much as well as a diagnosis. "And the medically induced menopause is just kind of chucked in there. But then this treatment lasts for five or ten years. "So, I'm now a whole year out of things like radiotherapy and my surgery and to me, it's kind of something in the past, except that this menopause remains, and I might be in this until I'm 36." Read more: New Parkinson's pill raises hope of breakthrough after patients reported fewer side-effects Read more: Bowel cancer study seeks 250,000 participants to see why cases of deadly illness are growing among under-50s

Ella told LBC she was not properly informed about the impact the hormone treatment would have. Picture: Ella Barclay

Ella said she is "very grateful for all the care" she received and would not choose to stop taking the medication which has brought on the menopause, but said the conversation about the impact of a medically induced menopause was "next to nothing". She added: "I think it's something like 80% of young people now survive cancer diagnoses, which is incredible, but a lot of these people are living with a medically induced menopause. "It has all these physical impacts. My bone density is really bad now, and I can't get through a day without having about ten hot flushes. "It's really hard and I feel like that wasn't conveyed to me." The ongoing effects have left Ella feeling "sidelined" and she is calling for more ongoing care and support for people in her situation.

Ella said she said the conversation about the impact of a medically induced menopause was "next to nothing". Picture: Ella Barclay

"If I wasn't in this, my cancer story would be behind me. It would be something that I went through when I was 26," she added. "But for me, I have to take a pill every day to make sure my cancer doesn't come back. "I have to have an implant injected into my stomach every three months to keep my ovaries switched off. "I think the important thing and why some of us younger people need such support is because it reminds us of that trauma every day, and it prevents us from stepping away from the thing that ruined our lives." Ella is also calling for a database to be created to establish how many people have gone through the menopause following cancer treatment. "We have really clear data on how many people are being diagnosed with cancer. How many people are being wonderfully cured," she said.

Ella was told she no longer had breast cancer but said that wasn't the end of he problems. Picture: Ella Barclay

"What we don't have is a database about people who are in medically induced menopause following cancer treatment, and what we need is greater awareness that we exist." When LBC tried to find data on the number of premenopausal women with hormone-sensitive breast cancer, we found the most recent UK-wide estimate was published by Cancer Research UK in 2007. Menopause Specialist Dr Rachel Hines said that some cancer treatments can trigger menopausal symptoms. Dr Hines told LBC: "Some cancer treatments, particularly hormone therapies used after breast cancer, work by blocking or reducing oestrogen in the body. "This can trigger menopausal symptoms, even if the ovaries are still functioning." Dr Hines added that the impact of treatment-induced menopause "varies depending on the type of treatment, the woman's age and individual circumstances".

Menopause Specialist Dr Rachel Hines told LBC that some cancer treatments can trigger menopausal symptoms. Picture: Alamy