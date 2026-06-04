Voters are set to select a new MP for Aberdeen South, with the Scottish National Party (SNP) hoping to defend the seat it won in 2024.

A by-election has been called after the resignation of Stephen Flynn, who had represented the constituency in the House of Commons since his initial election in 2019.

Mr Flynn had been the SNP's leader in Westminster but has quit the role to focus on his new brief as Member of Scottish Parliament for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine, a seat he won in last month's local elections.

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When is the Aberdeen South by-election?

Aberdeen South will head to the polls on Thursday, June 18, the same day as the Makerfield by-election.

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm and registered voters in the constituency will be sent a poll card with details as to where to vote.

Postal votes will all need to arrive with the local authority by June 18.

There will be another by-election the same day in Arbroath and Broughty Ferry.