Candidates announced for MP by-election in Aberdeen
Scottish seat up for grabs on the same day as the Makerfield by-election
Voters are set to select a new MP for Aberdeen South, with the Scottish National Party (SNP) hoping to defend the seat it won in 2024.
Listen to this article
A by-election has been called after the resignation of Stephen Flynn, who had represented the constituency in the House of Commons since his initial election in 2019.
Mr Flynn had been the SNP's leader in Westminster but has quit the role to focus on his new brief as Member of Scottish Parliament for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine, a seat he won in last month's local elections.
Read also: Adamant Sturgeon 'not going to apologise for somebody else’s crimes' after estranged husband pleads guilty to £400K embezzlement
When is the Aberdeen South by-election?
Aberdeen South will head to the polls on Thursday, June 18, the same day as the Makerfield by-election.
Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm and registered voters in the constituency will be sent a poll card with details as to where to vote.
Postal votes will all need to arrive with the local authority by June 18.
There will be another by-election the same day in Arbroath and Broughty Ferry.
Why has a by-election been called?
Stephen Flynn announced in 2024 that he would seek to become the MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine, initially stating that he would combine this role with being the MP.
This led to a backlash with SNP rules, inserted in 2021, forbidding what is known as double-jobbing, and stating that somebody in Mr Flynn's position would need to give up being an MP if they won an election to Holyrood.
He then gave up his plan to do both and confirmed he would only seek election for the MSP seat, which was later renamed as Aberdeen Deeside and North Kincardine.
Mr Flynn won the seat in May 2026 and then stepped down from Westminster duties, which has led to a by-election to fill the vacant seat in Aberdeen South.
Dave Doogan took over as leader of the MSP in the House of Commons.
Read also: Stephen Flynn elected as new SNP leader in Westminster after Ian Blackford resignation