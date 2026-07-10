All major parties have ruled out standing against Nigel Farage in a Clacton by-election after the Reform leader resigned as MP, with the intention of standing once more.

Mr Farage, 62, said on Tuesday that he would step down, which has put an investigation into a £5 million donation he received from Christopher Harborne on hold until he returns to Parliament, if he wins the vote.

The Reform leader gave an angry press conference, where he decried a media campaign against him over his finances and said the by-election would put the issue to his constituency's voters.

He won the seat with a 46% share in 2024, and he does not need to defend it until the next general election, which might not be until 2029.

Reform has a lead in national opinion polls, but Mr Farage is set not to contest the Essex seat against other major parties, with a general feeling that it would allow him greater exposure to air his grievances.

Even so, Mr Farage is set to press ahead with the by-election, which is set to cost the taxpayer more than £200,000.

The by-election will be held on Thursday, August 13, with the novelty candidate Count Binface and far-right agitator Laurence Fox being the two highest-profile of 10 to have put themselves forward.

These are all the candidates who have declared they will stand so far:

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