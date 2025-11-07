Companies and MPs have said legal cannabis cultivators could provide a ‘huge opportunity’ for economic growth and health benefits

Companies and MPs have said legal cannabis cultivators could provide a ‘huge opportunity’ for economic growth and health benefits. Picture: Getty

By Fraser Knight

In the Wiltshire countryside, an unsuspecting looking greenhouse emerges at the top of a hill.

Surrounded by barbed wire and countless cameras, the Glass Pharms facility is one of the UK’s biggest cannabis farms, licensed by the Home Office to grow for medicinal use. Its security is so tight, even a group of former Gurkhas reportedly failed to break in when they were asked to test it. “It has to be this secure, to keep the Home Office happy,” the CEO James Duckenfield told us. Since the law changed in 2018, to legalise medical cannabis, the take up has been seen as slow, particularly within the NHS. Patients have to first prove that other medication hasn’t worked to treat their condition before they can get a prescription. Read More: Man who tried to smuggle £64K worth of cannabis into Belfast hidden inside work bench jailed Read More: Influencer and 'cannabis activist', 23, goes on the run 'after being linked to drug trafficking ring'

LBC was shown around Glass Pharms, where our phones were confiscated and all outdoor clothing had to be removed and replaced with overalls, akin to hospital scrubs. Picture: Global

And the health service is limited in which approved products doctors can hand out. But the gap is being filled somewhat by the private sector, where there is more freedom to prescribe unlicensed medicines - although these are considered to come with a higher risk. The British pharmaceutical company partnered with Glass Pharms - Mamedica - last month announced a deal with American rapper Snoop Dogg’s investment firm, worth £4.5 million, to help them expand in the UK. Questions have been raised, though, over whether the endorsement will help to improve the availability of medical cannabis, or if it risks glorifying the drug’s use, and sending progress into reverse. LBC was shown around Glass Pharms, where our phones were confiscated and all outdoor clothing had to be removed and replaced with overalls, akin to hospital scrubs. James Duckenfield, the CEO, explained that they use robots, instead of human hands, to move cannabis plants through three seasons of controlled light and temperature. “Not having people in the greenhouse avoids the risk of contamination,” he said, “and it makes sure that we’re growing the plants with precision.”

James Duckenfield, the CEO, explained that they use robots, instead of human hands, to move cannabis plants through three seasons of controlled light and temperature. Picture: Global

Opening a metal shutter to show us inside, James said: “You can feel the heat coming through and probably smell the plant at this stage (you could but the team insisted it wouldn’t have an effect on us). “And the lights are on today because we don’t have enough natural light coming through.” The room is vast, but noticeably, was only around 20 percent full. “The halls aren’t filled because at the moment we don’t have sufficient orders,” he explained. “We have to grow in response to demand rather than speculative growth, which would then create a cache of controlled drugs which the Home Office wouldn’t be happy with.” LBC has been told that the demand is there, though, with an estimated 1.4 million patients in the UK still accessing cannabis illegally to medicate for health conditions. Doing that, the government points out, carries a sentence of up to five years in prison, while the NHS says getting the drug through the illicit market is the ‘most dangerous’ form it comes in.

Zoe, from Hertfordshire, has had a private prescription for cannabis since 2018, to help her deal with ‘life altering pain’ associated with fibromyalgia, arthritis and a spinal injury. Picture: Global

Zoe, from Hertfordshire, has had a private prescription for cannabis since 2018, to help her deal with ‘life altering pain’ associated with fibromyalgia, arthritis and a spinal injury. She told LBC: “Taking tablets all the time was just numbing it and not making me feel any better and the cannabis has completely flipped that. “It has really changed my quality of life - my mental health, my wellbeing, my anxiety.” But for years, Zoe said she felt ignored by the NHS, to the point where she started using street dealers, who made her feel ‘dodgy’, just so that she ‘could get a good night’s sleep’. She now pays up to £300 a month for a prescription. “Ideally, the NHS would get on board with this, because if I wanted to take the Tramadol and the Codeine and the Oramorph, I would get them for free because of my situation,” she said. “But because I chose this, I have to pay for it out of my own pocket. That's a big hit.”

Jon Robson, founder of Mamedica, told LBC that growing more of the plant in the UK would help to reduce the costs associated with it, as well as support the economy and reduce NHS wait lists. Picture: Global