Cannibalistic jellyfish with a vanishing anus are invading Venice
Scientists are warning that this strange marine creature, called the warty comb jelly, is a big threat to fish populations and is causing havoc on the city's delicate lagoon ecosystem
Venice is being invaded by cannibalistic jellyfish from the Atlantic that are threatening the delicate balance of the lagoon's ecosystem.
Listen to this article
Venice is facing an unprecedented invasion of a peculiar, cannibalistic jellyfish, also known as the sea walnut or the warty comb jelly.
The gelatinous creature has multiplied in the Venetian lagoon, clogging fishing nets and devouring the essential elements of marine life.
Native to the western Atlantic, it's believed to have reached the Adriatic after being accidentally transported there in the ballast water of ships. From there, it rapidly colonised large swathes of the lagoon.
In a new report, scientists say the jellyfish's success is down to “ongoing climate change.” Warmer waters and optimal salinity levels have created conditions conducive to the species' thriving.
The jellyfish, whose Latin name is Mnemiopsis leidyi, is known for its transient anus, an opening that appears only during defecation. It is also known to eat its own offspring.
Researchers say there has been a sharp increase in the number of these jellyfish in Venice's lagoon, creating "serious issues" for fishermen who are already struggling to protect their livelihoods.
Not only do the warty comb jelly clog up fishing nets, but they also feed on fish eggs, fish larvae, and plankton.
Read more: Donald Trump warns UK of 'dangerous' ties with China as Starmer agrees deal on visa-free travel
The species is listed among the 100 most harmful invasive species in the world. It is now widespread throughout Venice's lagoon, according to a two-year study by scientists from the University of Padua and Italy's National Institute of Oceanography and Applied Geophysics.
Their findings were published in the journal Estuarine, Coastal and Shelf Science.
The invasion poses “serious issues” for the Adriatic fishing industry, which is valued at billions of euros and is well known for its production of clams and mussels.
"Ongoing climate change could create increasingly favourable environmental conditions for this ctenophore, potentially boosting its presence in large aggregations and, consequently, increasing the risk of impacts on the entire lagoon ecosystem,” the scientists warned.
Another invasive species in the Adriatic is the blue crab, which also comes from the Atlantic. Italy is trying to eat their way out of the problem, with blue crabs appearing in supermarkets and restaurants.