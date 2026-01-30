Venice is being invaded by cannibalistic jellyfish from the Atlantic that are threatening the delicate balance of the lagoon's ecosystem.

Venice is facing an unprecedented invasion of a peculiar, cannibalistic jellyfish, also known as the sea walnut or the warty comb jelly.

The gelatinous creature has multiplied in the Venetian lagoon, clogging fishing nets and devouring the essential elements of marine life.

Native to the western Atlantic, it's believed to have reached the Adriatic after being accidentally transported there in the ballast water of ships. From there, it rapidly colonised large swathes of the lagoon.

In a new report, scientists say the jellyfish's success is down to “ongoing climate change.” Warmer waters and optimal salinity levels have created conditions conducive to the species' thriving.

The jellyfish, whose Latin name is Mnemiopsis leidyi, is known for its transient anus, an opening that appears only during defecation. It is also known to eat its own offspring.