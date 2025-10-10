Questions such as “Are you there?” and “God, what happens when we die?” have been splattered in bright colours across the walls of the building, founded in 579 AD.

Cathedral staff admitted the artwork, titled Hear Us, has surprised many visitors to the UNESCO World Heritage site. Picture: Canterbury Cathedral

By Frankie Elliott

Churchgoers have been shocked by Canterbury Cathedral's new graffiti-style artwork, describing the installation as "sacrilegious."

Questions such as "Are you there?" and "God, what happens when we die?" have been splattered in bright colours across the walls of the building, founded in 579 AD. Cathedral staff admitted the artwork, titled Hear Us, has surprised many visitors to the UNESCO World Heritage site.

Canterbury Cathedral unveiled the artwork following reports that church attendance across the UK has risen over the past six years. Picture: Getty

Questions have been splattered in bright colours across the walls of the building, founded in 579 AD. Picture: Canterbury Cathedral

“The everyday theological questions expressed in the art installation, and the cathedral’s historic tradition of graffiti, have not stopped some from expressing very strong reactions,” a spokesperson said. One angry visitor claimed the graffiti made the historic site “look like an underground car park in Peckham". But others were more positive, praising the installation’s "artistry and emotional punch," the spokesperson added. Poet Alex Vellis and curator Jacqueline Creswell, the creators of the installation, said they were inspired by community workshops where people responded to the question: “What would you ask God?” A team of skilled artists worked alongside members of “marginalised communities” to create the handwritten text, which was then pasted onto the cathedral’s stone pillars, walls, and floors. The cathedral said the work was designed to contrast with the ancient, traditional architecture of the church and offer new interpretations of faith and worship. The free-to-view display will run until January 18, 2026, alongside artist talks, historic graffiti tours, and family-friendly activities.

One angry visitor claimed the graffiti made the historic site “look like an underground car park in Peckham". Picture: Canterbury Cathedral

